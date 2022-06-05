Cowley's Connor Gore, right, looks at first base along with Central Arizona's Chase Valentine on Saturday night in the Tigers' 4-2 loss to the Vaqueros in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship game at Suplizio Field.
Cowley pitcher Miguel Fulgencio gathers himself before pitching to a Central Arizona batter Saturday night in the Tigers' 4-2 loss to Central Arizona in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship game at Suplizio Field.
As Central Arizona celebrates in the background, a Cowley player and coach share a hug after the Tigers lost 4-2 to the Vaqueros in the 2022 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series title game Saturday night.
Cowley shortstop David Herring runs into position Saturday night in the Tigers' 4-2 loss to Central Arizona in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship game at Suplizio Field.
A Cowley batter swings and misses at a pitch Saturday night in the Tigers' 4-2 loss to Central Arizona in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship game at Suplizio Field.
Cowley's Miguel Fulgencio delivers a pitch Saturday night in the Tigers' 4-2 loss to Central Arizona in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship game at Suplizio Field.
Cowley's Bryce Madron takes a lead off first base Saturday night in the Tigers' 4-2 loss to Central Arizona in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship game at Suplizio Field.
Cowley's Bryce Madron connects on a hit Saturday night in the Tigers' 4-2 loss to Central Arizona in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship game at Suplizio Field.
Cowley's Janson Reeder runs to first base Saturday night in the Tigers' 4-2 loss to Central Arizona in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship game at Suplizio Field.
Cowley's Connor Gore in the dugout Saturday night during the Tigers' 4-2 loss to Central Arizona in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship game at Suplizio Field.
Cowley's Ty Hammack follows through Saturday night in the Tigers' 4-2 loss to Central Arizona in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship game at Suplizio Field.
If you watched just the first two innings of Saturday’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship game, you may have thought that Cowley College (Kansas) was on pace for another scrappy win for a championship.
The Tigers scored two early runs and allowed only two earned runs. But baseball mirrors life, and life rarely stays on one path.
The Tigers committed two errors and allowed two unearned runs to score. And after a Bryce Madron home run tied the game 2-2 in the top of the second inning, Cowley never scored again and lost 4-2 to Central Arizona College.
“We gave ‘em those unearned runs. You can’t do that against good teams,” coach Darren Burroughs said. “It’s the reality of it, you play good teams you gotta play well. We pitched our butts off but made a couple errors and it cost us.”
Earlier this week, Cowley's Janson Reeder said hitting can only take a team so far in the JUCO World Series. The Tigers practiced what they preached and toughened up their bullpen with new arms and developed the returning talent. And that was evident in Saturday’s loss.
Starter Grant Adler shook off early game struggles to deliver 5 ⅔ innings of stout pitching — including striking seven batters. Miguel Fulgencio came on in relief and retired each of the six batters he faced, including five by strikeout. On defense, David Herring had a pair of diving putouts at shortstop.
The lineup wasn’t half bad, either.
The Tigers collected 10 hits and three doubles. Each of the top five guys in the order had a hit and Madron, Reeder, Herring and Trey DeGarmo all had two.
But the Tigers (54-11, 4-2 JUCO) also struck out 10 times, and had multiple players on base at the same time on only three occasions in the game.
Their best opportunity to score again came in the top of the seventh inning.
DeGarmo doubled with one on, which pushed Central Arizona to make a pitching change. Drew Sommers came in for relief and immediately walked Reeder in five pitches. Conner Gore had a shot to bring them home but grounded out, although that did advance both runners into scoring position. Herring followed Gore but struck out looking.
While the pain was palpable in Burroughs’ voice and in the Cowley dugout after the game, he didn’t lose sight of the season’s achievements.
“One game does not define our whole season. I’m proud of what we accomplished. Even though we fell short of our goal, so did a bunch of other teams,” Burroughs said. “These guys played hard and gave great effort every day.”