Minor League Baseball
GJ’s Crader throws complete game
Cade Crader threw the Grand Junction Rockies’ first complete game of the season Sunday in a 5-3 victory over Ogden in the first game of a doubleheader at Suplizio Field.
A four-run sixth inning in the second game allowed Ogden to blow open a close game and split the doubleheader with an 8-2 win.
Crader (3-1), a Metro State graduate who threw a perfect game for the Roadrunners in the spring, struck out only two and walked two in the seven-inning game, scattering seven hits.
He allowed single runs in each of the first three innings, including a first-inning home run by Pavin Parks, but Grand Junction responded with a four-run second inning and held on from there.
Nate Scantlin hit a three-run home run in the second inning. Jake Anderson led off the inning with a base hit and advanced on an error, then scored on Austin Elder’s base hit. Alexis Monge followed with a double and with one out, Scantlin gave the Rockies the lead for good with his fifth home run of the season.
Scantlin also doubled, one of four extra-base hits for Grand Junction.
In the nightcap, Parks singled home two runs in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach and give Ogden its first win in the back-to-back doubleheaders, made necessary when rain postponed games Wednesday and Thursday.
Grand Junction (43-34, 17-13 second half) scored one run in the first and another in the sixth, falling out of first place in the Pioneer League South Division, one-half game behind Ogden. The Rockies are one-half game behind Boise for the second-half playoff spot.