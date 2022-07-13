A 3-3 split against the worst team in the Pioneer League was just what the Grand Junction Rockies couldn’t afford to have last week.
Entering the six-game series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs only one game behind Ogden for the South Division first-half championship, the Rockies (22-20) fell two more games back with only six games to play.
Grand Junction won every other game in a bizarre series against their in-state rivals. The series started with a long rain delay before the Vibes whipped GJ 24-12 in a 7-inning game, and ended when, after another rain delay Sunday night, the home plate umpire was injured.
Ogden won five of six games at Northern Colorado, with the Raptors and Rockies both home this week against Rocky Mountain and Northern Colorado, respectively. Grand Junction has the tiebreaker on Ogden, so the Rockies must at least pull even with the Raptors by Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in what has become a two-team race. Missoula can also clinch the first-half title in the North with one win against Great Falls, owning a six-game lead on the Voyagers with six to play.
After splitting the first four games of the series, which included Caleb Farmer hitting five home runs in a knockout win, the weekend got chippy.
Both managers were ejected in the late innings of Saturday’s game, an 8-6 Rocky Mountain win, before the crazy finale on Sunday night.
Shawn Ross, who had doubled and moved to third on a groundout, attempted to steal home with two out in the seventh inning Saturday and was called out on a bang-bang play. GJ skipper Bobby Jenks came down the line and had a few words for the home plate umpire, who tossed Jenks.
In the ninth, Nico Popa reached on an infield single, with third baseman Ethan Lopez making a terrific diving stop. The speedy Popa beat the throw, which brought Rocky Mountain manager Joe Mikulik screaming out of the dugout for the second straight inning to protest a call at first. He was ejected, then tossed his lineup book, kicked up chalk, dirt, kicked the first-base bag and signaled that both field umpires should be ejected. Lopez was also ejected for arguing the call.
Words were exchanged by the teams at the end of Saturday night’s game and it apparently carried over to Sunday’s series finale.
Grand Junction scored first in every game of the series, with Popa delivering a base hit with runners at the corners in the top of the first Sunday.
That’s when things got crazy. Gaylan Young, a relief pitcher recently acquired by the Rockies from Northern Colorado, got the start, and his first pitch sailed behind Gio Diaz. The next pitch hit him in the hip, and Diaz immediately turned to catcher Tyler Sandoval and appeared to poke him in the chest protector with the barrel end of his bat.
Sandoval’s catcher’s mask came flying off and the two went at it, throwing — and landing — haymakers, with the benches clearing. Sandoval was pulled out of the fray and held back by two teammates as the teams were separated. As the umpires conferred, the teams were standing on their respective sides of home plate, still jawing at one another.
Diaz and Sandoval were ejected, which infuriated Mikulik, who wanted Young tossed for throwing at Diaz. Instead, Mikulik was ejected for the second straight game and Young finished the first inning. He was replaced in the second by Josh Agnew, who got the victory, striking out six over the final six innings.
Grand Junction scored three runs in the fourth inning, with Ross hitting a two-run home run, two more in the fifth and broke the game open with a five-run seventh inning. Four Vibes errors helped the Rockies’ 13-hit attack.
Rain started falling late in the game and when Vibes’ pitcher Seth Davis slipped as he threw a pitch in the top of the eighth inning, the umpires pulled the teams off the field. Instead of calling the game, they brought them back out after about a half-hour, determining the field was playable.
Two batters later, home plate umpire Jordan Smart was hit in the right hand by a pitch. As he was being checked by the Vibes’ athletic trainer, Smart became visibly disoriented. With the trainer and another umpire holding onto him, Smart passed out, and the game was called. Smart regained consciousness after a moment and walked off the field.
The 11-3 victory kept the Rockies in contention for the first-half title, but they have no room for error, needing to beat the Owlz (15-24, 7-5 against GJ) three more times than the Raptors (25-17) beat the Vibes (13-27).
If not, Grand Junction will start to work toward winning the second-half title next Tuesday, opening at Boise. If a team wins both halves of the season, the team with the next best overall record receives the second playoff berth from the division.