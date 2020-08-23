Despite some of the smoke in the air from the nearby Pine Gulch Fire, Saturday morning provided a refreshing start to the season for cross-country runners in the Grand Valley.
A tumultuous offseason of uncertainty because of COVID-19 gave way to competition — the Warrior Invitational at Matchett Park.
In the boys race, Fruita senior McGinley Zastrow took the top spot, completing the 5 kilometers in 15 minutes, 40.3 seconds. Fellow Wildcat Gannon Seagren finished fifth (16:41.9) as the duo paced Fruita to a second-place team finish with 48 points.
“I was really happy with (this first race),” Zastrow said. “It felt really smooth and I felt good to get out and race again, good to be able to run against people.”
Central finished first as a team with 39 points, paced by senior Josh Trujillo, who finished in 16:17.
“When I started the race, I felt pretty good,” Trujillo said. “I was going out with the front pack, which is definitely a big change from last year. Last year, I’d go out with the front pack and finish in the second or third.”
Central also had top-10 finishers in Jordan Leblow (sixth in 16:45.6), Jacob Buddecke (ninth in 17:16.1) and Tyler Stogsdill (10th in 17:17.8).
Grand Junction finished third (77 points), paced by fourth-place finisher Daniel Duffy (16:37.4) and Warin Watson (7th in 16:55.2). Palisade took fourth, helped by a third-place finish by Shiloh Trowbridge (16:21.8).
Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair, who Fruita coach Jay Valentine called “one of the top runners in the nation,” won the girls race. Behind Blair in second was Wildcat junior Jadyn Heil (17:39.5).
Heil was one of three Fruita runners to finish in the top 10. Ella Unrein (19:33) and Elaina Arcand (20:12.6) took sixth and eighth, respectively, to pace the Wildcats to the top team spot with 38 points.
Mackenzie Black and Addison Eyre finished 11th and 12th for Fruita.
“I thought it went really well,” Heil said. “Our whole team, I think, did really well, too. We lost a lot of girls last season, so I was kind of worried, but we had five freshmen come in and run varsity and we all did super well, and I’m really excited for the season.”
Glenwood Springs finished second with 57 points with and Palisade was third with 58 points. Lexi Chelle (19:22.9) placed fifth and Maddie Mohler (20:36.1) was ninth for the Bulldogs.
Grand Junction was fourth with 89 points, led by seventh-place finisher Amanda Morgan (19:48.7). Delta finished fifth and Central sixth. Tristian Spence (19:21.6) finished fourth for the Warriors.
The event was the first for runners since the Colorado High School Activities Association changed race formats to waves of runners in order to keep contact between runners at a minimum.
“For me, I wasn’t really affected because the front pack was going to stay the same either way,” Zastrow said. “For some other kids who are (stages) 5, 6, 7, it may have been a lot different because they don’t have as many people to run with. It spreads out a lot more a lot quicker.”