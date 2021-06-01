Sometimes all a team needs is a break.
Crowder College (Mo.) trailed Indian Hills Community College (Iowa) through five innings Tuesday when the Roughriders got the break they needed. An umpire call reversal in Crowder’s favor sparked a rally and a 12-8 victory in an elimination game in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series at Suplizio Field.
Crowder (55-7) trailed 6-4 when the sixth inning began. By the time it ended, they led 12-6.
With one runner on base for the Roughriders, Josh Patrick drove a ball to left-center field where Indian Hills center fielder Samuel Fortier ran it down. It was originally ruled a catch and Landry Wilkerson was thrown out for leaving second base. The umpires met to discuss and changed the call to a hit on a short hop into Fortier’s glove.
“I saw it in the air so I went to tag,” Wilkerson said. “I saw the ball hit the ground. I tagged up and went. They got the call right.”
Gavin Glasgow singled home a run, another scored on a bases-loaded walk then Clayton Gray doubled down the right-field line to score two more for an 8-6 lead. Logan Chambers followed with another two-run double down the right-field line. Peyton Holt added a two-run home run, his second of the day, to cap the scoring.
“I went out and said 'make sure you get the call right' and they did,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “Not to talk about the umpires, but it was a big break for us. We turned it into what we call an ambush inning. We continued to have good two-strike at-bats. It was important we didn’t bail their (pitcher) out. Peyton capped it with a two-run homer to really separate ourselves on the scoreboard. That was important at the end of the game because they kept coming.”
Indian Hills coach Matthew Torrez did not feel the call reversal decided the outcome of the game or even a change of momentum. He felt the two walks in the inning, including one with the bases loaded, were the bigger problem.
“I’m not a big believer in momentum because momentum can change in a blink of an eye,” Torrez said. “It’s who goes out and executes. It’s not one call. You have to find a way to get through it. We’re not going to win a game because of a call. We’re going to win it because of some other things. To be honest we didn’t pitch it as well as we have. We walked too many guys.”
Conversely, the Roughriders bullpen managed to keep Indian Hills (44-16) from scoring until the ninth inning when closer Conner Floyd gave up two runs after walking the first batter and giving up a two-run home run.
“He started off the inning with six straight balls,” Lallemand said with a laugh. “I went out there and he said I cannot feel the baseball. I asked if there is a rosin bag (to dry perspiration). There was one laying right there. I think Peyton picked it up for him. I think we could’ve saved some anguish if he would’ve picked up the rosin bag.”
The victory was sweet for the Roughriders, who lost to Indian Hills 10-3 in each team’s tournament opener on Saturday.
“I think it was good we showed them how we played,” Holt said. “We wanted to show everybody we’re here to play and we’re here to win.”
Holt was 2 for 5 with two home runs and four RBI in the game. Wilkerson hit his tournament-leading fourth home run and was 2 for 5.
Patrick nearly had a home run himself in the seventh inning, but the umpires ruled it foul.
“I mean, I’m going to say it was a home run, but I’m not upset about it,” Patrick said. “I still got a single out of it and we won the game.”
The Roughriders, who have played every day of the tournament, get a day off today and plan to enjoy it. They will play Thursday night.
“We’ve played four days in a row and we finally get a day off and it’s my first day off out here in three trips,” Lallemand said. “That’s exciting because it gives us an opportunity to reset; not just our pitching but also mentally to get these guys back on track.
“Our hats are off to Indian Hills on a great season. They were tough with two strikes. Hats off to these guys (Roughriders) and what they did today.”