It’s all about the timing.
No, not waiting out a hailstorm, then another storm cell that rolled through Suplizio Field on Sunday afternoon that put the game schedule for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series out of whack.
That’s nothing new to college baseball teams, especially those in the Midwest.
It was all about the timing for Adamo Stornello, who squared up a fastball for a walk-off home run to right field in the bottom of the 10th inning of just your typical 10 a.m. game that started one minute early and ended at 3:53 p.m., 3 hours, 33 minutes of actual game time, with a weather delay of 2:37.
“I’m not the biggest power guy on the team, for sure,” Stornello said. “but just had a good swing on the ball. A high fastball guy the entire time he was in there (Central Arizona reliever Matt Wilkinson) and he threw me a breaking ball for a ball, so I was kind of expecting a fastball coming and caught it up front and a good thing happened. I was happy that happened for the guys.”
The fifth-seeded Roughriders (54-11, 1-0 JUCO) won it 5-4 over No. 6 Central Arizona after the Vaqueros (54-13, 0-1) rallied to tie the game in the top of the ninth, then wriggled out of a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the inning to force extra innings.
“We did what we had to do in game 1,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “We’ll enjoy this, get something to eat and start preparation for the next one. We don’t know who we’re playing yet, but a very businesslike approach for us. We prepared for Central Arizona. We didn’t prepare for the other eight teams in the field, it was Central Arizona, one day at a time.
“Just being out here a few times, you can put the wagons in front of the horses pretty quick and it can catch you in a hurry. We were going to sell the farm to win game 1.”
It was all about the timing of Peyton Holt of Crowder, who gave himself up for the good of the team in the third inning of the final first-round game of the tournament.
With runners on the corners, Holt got caught in a rundown long enough for Clayton Gray to score the second run of the game. In the third inning, it might not have seemed to be a big run, but both Lallemand and Central Arizona coach Anthony Gilich knew every run was going to be crucial.
“It’s a set play we worked on in the fall. I steal and I’m supposed to get caught in the rundown,” Holt said. “My job is to stay in the rundown long enough for Clayton to score, and it worked out perfectly and we executed it. And it got us an extra run.”
On the back end, Gray was reading the catcher.
“I was just reading the catcher and his throw-through. Sometimes the middle infielders will cut it off earlier and get the play at home,” Gray said. “Their infield was playing back so I knew there wasn’t going to be a play (at the plate), so right when the catcher let go I (took off) and (Holt) stayed in it.”
The fifth-seeded Roughriders scored one more in the fifth inning when Gray doubled and scored on a base hit by Houston King before the Vaqueros finally timed Crowder starter Jacob Misiorowski to put up three runs in the sixth to go up 3-2.
Misiorowski went six innings, striking out 10, allowing three runs on three hits.
Chase Valentine singled to lead off the inning for Central Arizona and Trey Newman drew a walk. A base hit by Ryan Ball got the first run home and two more scored when Jaylin Rae reached on a throwing error to tie it at 3-3.
Crowder reclaimed the lead when Jackson Cobb laced an RBI double down the left-field line in the bottom of the sixth. It was his second double in a four-hit day — he doubled and scored in the second.
After Cobb tripled with one out in the bottom of the eighth and Wilkerson struck out, the skies opened.
When play resumed, both teams had to go to their bullpens, and Central Arizona’s Tyrese Johnson flared a pinch-hit single off Jace Presley to shallow right to score Dusty Garcia with the tying run in the top of the ninth.
“I stayed in my approach, try to stay in the middle of the field, not trying to do too much,” Johnson said. “Not trying to hit a home run. We had to go to the bottom of the inning anyway, so I was just trying to find a way to get the run home.”
The Vaqueros played the percentages in the bottom of the inning.
Gray and King hit back-to-back singles off Matt Wilkinson, but King was thrown out trying to stretch his base hit into a double. Gilich intentionally walked both Josh Patrick and Holt, loading the bases and setting up either a force at the plate or an inning-ending double play.
Neither of those scenarios came into play, but the odds still worked out.
Gavin Glasgow’s fly ball to left was too shallow to get the run home, and then center fielder Jaylin Rae, who was playing in with the rest of the outfield to make sure nothing fell in front of them, raced back to run down Kenny DiClemente’s fly ball that at first appeared to be over his head and headed to the gap. His running catch ended the inning and had Wilkinson, a 6-foot-1, 265-pound left-hander, screaming his approval as he bounced off the mound.
Lallemand called Rae’s catch maybe the most underrated big play in a game that had a lot of big plays.
“Oh, yeah, great play,” he said. “He made that look easy. He got a great jump on it. Sometimes first pitch (swinging) you can ambush somebody and the ball comes out loud off the bat. I thought it had a chance to get in the gap, get down and all of a sudden (it’s an out). You flip those two at-bats around and the game’s over earlier. That’s baseball, and really high-level, competitive baseball.”
“It was a good game all the way around,” Gilich said. “They made some good plays defensively, I felt like we had one in the 10th with the ground ball in the (second base) hole. I don’t think anyone gave it away, you had to earn it, and that’s what makes the game good.”