A rider for the reigning national champion Colorado Mesa cycling team won the women’s championship race of the Maverick Classic criterium on Saturday in downtown Grand Junction.

Olivia Cummins won the women’s race in 1 hour, 11 minutes and 6 seconds. Natalie Mitchell, Madigan Munro, Kate Seile and Mia Aseltine rounded out the CMU cyclists who finished in the top 10.