Colorado Mesa University’s Oliva Cummins has the lead in the women’s Collegiate A race during the Maverick Classic criterium race Saturday. Cummins won the race. For a photo gallery of the downtown race, go to GJSentinel.com.
A mass of cyclists takes a corner at men’s Collegiate A race at Fifth and Main streets during the Maverick Classic. A Fort Lewis rider, below, glances over his shoulder with Colorado Mesa’s Carson Hampton right behind during the men’s Collegiate A race.
Ian Anderson holds the lead about midway through the men’s Collegiate A Maverick Classic race on Saturday.
A Fort Lewis rider glances over his shoulder with Colorado Mesa’s Carson Hampton right behind during the men’s Collegiate A Maverick Classic race on Saturday.
A mass of cyclists zips down Main Street during the men’s Collegiate A Maverick Classic race on Saturday.
A rider for the reigning national champion Colorado Mesa cycling team won the women’s championship race of the Maverick Classic criterium on Saturday in downtown Grand Junction.
Olivia Cummins won the women’s race in 1 hour, 11 minutes and 6 seconds. Natalie Mitchell, Madigan Munro, Kate Seile and Mia Aseltine rounded out the CMU cyclists who finished in the top 10.
Matthew Doyle, racing unaffiliated, won the men’s race in 49 minutes, 35 seconds.
Only one Maverick rider finished in the men’s top 10. Aiden Lemorande placed third with a time of 50 minutes, 16 seconds.
The course was a cumulative mile that tested riders with tight turns and long stretches of road for them to gain speed. The course ran counter-clockwise from Colorado Avenue to Sixth Street, then down Main Street to a right turn on Fourth Street, then left turns on Rood Avenue, Third Street and Colorado. The start/finish line was at Fifth and Colorado.
The Maverick Classic drew a sizable, although likely chilly, crowd for the championship races. The temperature at the start of the men’s race was about 38 degrees.
Spectators were bundled up and huddled along the fencing with drinks in hand, or set up shop in the outside seating area in front of Ramblebine Brewing Company to watch the races.