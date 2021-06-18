After the COVID-19 shutdown robbed Miller Jones his first chance to compete in track and field at the prep level, he’s made the most out of his debut season. He’s also put the Western Slope on notice that Grand Junction High School will have a dominant jumper for the next two years.
The sophomore is going to compete in the Class 4A state meet in multiple events. His best triple jump performance (43 feet, 1.5 inches) is the fifth-best in the classification and his best high jump performance (6-1) is tied for 13th, both comfortably among the top 18 places that qualify for state in each event.
“I’m just happy to go this year,” Jones said. “This is like my first year, technically, even though I’m a sophomore, since I didn’t get my freshman season. I’m just happy to go this year. Hopefully, I’ll podium there.”
Thursday was the first of two days of Jones’ final tune-up for state, the Tiger Invitational at Stocker Stadium. He won the triple jump with a leap of 41-5, more than two feet farther than second-place Isaac Belnap of Fruita Monument, who set a personal record for himself.
The triple jump has become one of Jones’ specialty during this season.
“I started it late in the season, but being explosive and hitting the gym has helped a lot,” Jones said. “The triple jump is way more technical. There’s a lot of little things you have to pay attention to to get that distance and go farther.”
Another leaping Tiger, Amelia Moore, is also likely state-bound in the long jump. Last week, at the Southwestern League championships, she recorded the 10th-best long jump in the classification at 16-8.75.
Moore has been competing in the long jump since middle school and her form has never been better.
“I didn’t really practice it (in 2019). I just did it during meets,” the junior said. “I actually practiced this time around. I like jumping, which is why I like hurdling, too. I tried doing the triple jump and I couldn’t do the triple jump.”
Moore, who has the 11th-best time in the classification in the 100-meter hurdles (16.63 seconds), leapt 16-6 on Thursday morning to take second in the long jump, finishing behind Roaring Fork’s Lily Nieslanik.
After today’s hurdles finals, her next event will likely be her first ever at the state meet.
“I’m really excited,” Moore said. “I wanted to make state (in 2019) and came fairly close, but I didn’t make it. I’d say I’m pretty competitive, so I’m just looking forward to the competition and being around other people that I can know I can try my best against, even if I don’t win.”
In the girls 3,200, Fruita Monument’s Jadyn Heil secured her place at the 5A meet. She dominated the race and finished with her best time of the season (11:16.08), good enough for the 10th in the classification.
“It took a lot of mental strength because it’s a lot of work to be out there alone every week with no one to chase,” Heil said. “I just really stayed focused and pushed through at the end.”
Palisade graduate Alexis Chelle ran the 800 with the mindset that it could be her final high school race, as she entered in a precarious position (17th) for state qualification.
“The heat of that race was racing my own race and not getting caught up in what everyone else was doing,” Chelle said. “I definitely wanted to leave it all out there since this might be my last high school race.”
Because of her efforts, though, she only bolstered her chances of a top-18 finish in the event. She took second place with a season-best time of 2:20.42, bumping her up to the 15th-best time in the class.
Her only prior state experience came as part of a relay team. This time, she might have the chance to compete on her own.
“I’m looking forward to really enjoying the state experience and leaving it all out there one more time,” Chelle said.
In the boys 800, Fruita’s McGinley Zastrow solidified state qualification with a winning time of 1:54.93, an improvement of more than three seconds that moved him from 16th to 10th in the best 5A times. Central’s Jadon Nicholson (1:58.29) and Tyler Stogsdill (1:58.85) placed second and third, respectively. Stogsdill entered the day 23rd in 4A and Nicholson 24th, but after Thursday, Nicholson is 10th and Stogsdill is 15th.
There were other local athletes who increased their odds at making state Thursday.
In the girls shot put, Grand Junction’s Sailer Warinner entered the day 19th (31-4), but her 33-6.25 mark moved her up to 12th in 4A. In the boys discus, Central’s Cash Walker set a personal record (129-7), good enough for the 18th and final state spot as of Thursday’s 4A rankings after he entered the day 21st.
All other events will conclude today.