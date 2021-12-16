Paul Cain has been a vocal advocate and champion for high school athletics on the Western Slope for most of his life. Now, he will be immortalized in April.
Cain, athletic director for School District 51, is among the five-member 2021 class of the Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday morning.
“The director of the hall of fame committee called me (Tuesday) and I was shocked. I’m at a loss for words,” Cain told The Daily Sentinel. “I served on that committee and it’s rare for anyone active to be elected. I’m really humbled by this.”
Cain was a standout basketball player for Basalt High School (where he was the Class 2A player of the year) and then-Mesa State College in the 1980s, and played professionally in Europe.
For all of those accomplishments, Cain is entering the Hall because of his impact off the court.
Cain has served in athletics administration for about 27 years, he said. The big driving force in his work has been giving kids opportunity through high school athletics. He assumed his current role in 2008.
“Basketball changed my life. I would be in a completely different place if it were not for basketball,” Cain said. “All I’ve done has been to give kids those same opportunities. High school athletics and activities give kids structure and a larger world view by being a part of something bigger than themselves.”
Another mission in Cain’s service has been to be an advocate for the Western Slope, which he believes is often overlooked.
“I have tried to be a voice for the Western Slope. I think kids are sometimes at a disadvantage out here because people on the other side of the state don’t know what our needs are,” he said.
Cain has also been a member of the CHSAA Board of Directors, a nominated candidate for the presidency of the board, president of the Southwestern League, and a board member of the Colorado Athletics Directors Association.
Another coach with Western Slope ties is also being inducted — T.R. Ellis. He coached high school volleyball for 34 years at Olathe, Chaparral and Douglas County high schools. In his career, he compiled a 467-288 record and won state championships with Chaparral in 2010 and 2011.
Cain and Ellis are joined by Darnell McDonald, a former football and baseball star at Cherry Creek in the 1990s and an MLB player for 10 seasons; Cherry Creek’s Marti Benham, whom CHSAA described as a champion of speech and debate in the state; and Gary Glover, who won six state titles as head coach of the Loveland boys and girls gymnastics teams.
The official induction ceremony will be April 20 at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center in Aurora.