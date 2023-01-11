In the eyes of Tim Yount of On the Mat, the best 157-pound wrestler in Class 5A is a Wildcat.

Fruita Monument senior Dylan Chelewski is ranked first in his weight class in the latest On the Mat rankings, which were released last week. He’s the first School District 51 wrestler to top any weight class this season and comes one season after there was no D51 wrestler ranked No. 1. Chelewski has been second behind Daniel Long of Adams City since the first rankings were released. Chelewski’s bump comes after winning a title at the Warrior Classic before winter break. Long dropped to No. 5 this week.