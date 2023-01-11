Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski puts Norwood’s Coulter Shumway on his back during the Warrior Classic in December. Chelewski won the title at the Warrior Classic, which helped him ascend to the No. 1 ranking in Class 5A at 157 pounds.
Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski puts Norwood’s Coulter Shumway on his back during the Warrior Classic in December. Chelewski won the title at the Warrior Classic, which helped him ascend to the No. 1 ranking in Class 5A at 157 pounds.
Barton Glasser
In the eyes of Tim Yount of On the Mat, the best 157-pound wrestler in Class 5A is a Wildcat.
Fruita Monument senior Dylan Chelewski is ranked first in his weight class in the latest On the Mat rankings, which were released last week. He’s the first School District 51 wrestler to top any weight class this season and comes one season after there was no D51 wrestler ranked No. 1. Chelewski has been second behind Daniel Long of Adams City since the first rankings were released. Chelewski’s bump comes after winning a title at the Warrior Classic before winter break. Long dropped to No. 5 this week.
Chelewski isn’t the only Wildcat or local wrestler making waves in the rankings.
Fruita, ranked fifth in 5A, has 10 wrestlers ranked, including Chelewski. They are Geno Gallegos (seventh at 113), LJ George (ninth at 120), Michael Leon (13th at 126), Tyler Archuleta (fifth at 132), Will Stewart (sixth at 138), Bryce Nixon (ninth at 150), Trent Target (12th at 165), True Tobiasson (seventh at 175) and Tatum Williams (second at 215).
Central jumped one spot to eighth in the 5A rankings, and has nine wrestlers ranked. The Warriors are represented by Elijah Hernandez (fifth at 106), J.P. Espinoza (sixth at 113), William Dean (eighth at 126), Hassin Maynes (fourth at 132), Dagen Harris (fifth at 150), Devin Hickey (fifth at 165), Jaysten Sanchez (10th at 175), Tyler Ziek (eighth at 190) and Javi Hernandez (eighth at 215).
Palisade has three wrestlers ranked in 4A. The Bulldogs are highlighted by Keyton Young, who is second at 138. Joining Young in the rankings are Teagan Young (ninth at 106) and Maddox Caster (14th at 165).
Murphy Harris, who is ninth at 113 in 5A, is the only Grand Junction wrestler ranked.
Other regional schools also make an appearance in the rankings.
Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez, a reigning state champion, is still second at 285 in 4A. Other ranked Red Hawks are Kamron Alegria (third at 126), James Schaefer (sixth at 144), Quinn Brown (seventh at 157), Aaron Simpson (16th at 165) and Micah Simpson (sixth at 175).
Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik remains No. 1 at 106 in 3A. He is joined in the rankings by Matthew Valdez (seventh at 113) and Ripp Lockhart (10th at 215).
The wrestlers representing Grand Valley are Jaysen Skeen (10th at 120), Teagan Jacobs (third at 126) and Dominic Mendoza (12th at 165).
Rifle has two wrestlers ranked in Parker Miller (fifth at 157) and Isaac Valencia (10th at 165).
Cedaredge is up to third in the 2A team rankings. Tayton Nelson leads the pack with No. 1 ranking at 126. Two of Nelson’s teammates are ranked second — Ethan Hice (120) and Ethan Toothaker (150). The other Bruins ranked are Devin Saenz (fourth at 113), Landon Martin (seventh at 132), Elias Hanson (third at 138) and Kole Hawkins (ninth at 165).
Rangely has three wrestlers ranked in Ayden Christian (eighth at 113), Kobey Chism (fourth at 138) and Jaxon Torsell (sixth at 285).
JW Naslund, sixth at 126, is the only Nucla wrestler ranked.