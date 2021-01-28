Playing basketball in a face mask isn’t going to be enjoyable for high school athletes this winter.
As a former high school and college player, District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain understands that. When the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment mandated that high school basketball players be masked during practice and games this winter, he and the four high school athletic directors started looking for options to make wearing one a little more comfortable.
“We found two companies like this,” Cain said of the 1,000 Breathe Clear masks he ordered for School District 51 athletes. “Gregg (Hawkins, the Palisade athletic director) ordered one and I ordered one for Stephanie (Wade, his assistant) and me to try. You can breathe so much better. Supposedly they filter even better than a general mask. To be honest, I could see myself playing in something like this just because it really doesn’t feel like there’s much hinderance.”
The masks arrived Wednesday, just in time for Cain to hustle them to the four high schools so coaches could get them distributed to their athletes.
All basketball players, wrestlers and swimmers in the district will receive a mask, and Cain ordered enough for volleyball players, who are slated to start their season March 15.
The company out of Denver touts the mask was developed for schools, getting input from students, coaches and teachers. The lightweight, washable mask is more transparent than other cloth masks, allowing for more breathability, according to its literature, and reduces fogging issues for those who wear glasses or sports goggles.
Basketball players must wear masks during practices and games. Wrestlers and swimmers must wear them until their individual match or event begins and in all conditioning practices.
Although the masks are lighter and more transparent than others, the company says it has a higher filtration ratio than cloth masks and doesn’t muffle the voice of the wearer. Cain said he doesn’t understand the technology, but he’s put the mask to the test.
“I don’t know if I’d want to play in a standard mask, but this one’s so much better,” he said. “I tried to blow real hard on my hand right in front of the mask, and I can’t feel it.”