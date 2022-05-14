Two relay squads for the School District 51 Griffins boys swimming team competed at the Class 5A state meet on Friday but failed to make it out of the preliminary round.
The 200-yard freestyle team of Noah Pudlewski, Luke Frazho, Davis Sleigh and Luke Hall placed 30th of 35 finishers with a time of 1 minute, 36.38 seconds. The 200 medley team, consisting of Ethan Burkes, Frazho, Pudlewski and Hall, finished 33rd of 37 teams in 1:54.44.
Nick Silzell will compete in the 1-meter diving preliminaries today.
Baseball
Palisade hit four home runs, and Melesio Perez and Josh Zotto had stellar pitching appearances in an 11-1 win over Glenwood Springs at Palisade High School.
The Bulldogs (20-2, 12-0 Western Slope League) wasted no time scoring.
Aidan Bevan hit a leadoff double in the first inning and advanced to third on an error. He scored on Zotto’s sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Ryder Mancuso hit a solo home run.
Two batters later, Ryker Harsha hit two-run shot to give Palisade a 4-0 lead. Palisade led 7-1 after two innings and the game was called after the fifth.
Brett Rozman hit home runs in the fourth and fifth innings and finished with three RBI. Eight Bulldogs had at least one hit and five had more than one.
Perez allowed one home run — but only one other hit — walked one and struck out six batters in three innings. Zotto pitched two no-hit innings and struck out three.
Central 13, Durango 11: The Warriors scored six runs in the seventh inning to beat the Demons at Central.
Central (11-11, 2-5 Southwestern League) has now won four straight games and five of its past six. The Warriors have also scored 95 runs in those five games.
The win over Durango (5-17, 1-6) bumps Central out of the cellar of the Southwestern League.