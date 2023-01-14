Palisade and Fruita Monument high school wrestlers are competing in the 69-team Rockwell Rumble in Herriman, Utah, this weekend.
Two local wrestlers are in the quarterfinals of the massive tournament.
Keyton Young is representing Palisade in the 132-pound bracket. Young, ranked No. 2 in 4A, pinned his first two opponents and beat his third by a 15-0 technical fall.
Fruita’s Tatum Williams also reached the quarterfinals. He pinned his first two opponents and then won a 5-0 decision in the third round.
Dylan Chelewski, the top-ranked 157-pound wrestler in 5A, lost a 17-14 decision in the third round to Zak Sargent, who is the No. 2-ranked wrestler in Utah’s Class 3A.
Central is at the Rodriguez Tournament of Champions at Eaglecrest High School in Aurora.
Matches began in the evening and the Warriors had nine wrestlers make the quarterfinals. They were Elijah Hernandez (106), JP Espinoza (113), William Dean (126), Jordyn Willie (138), Nick Matthews (144), Dagen Harris (150), Devin Hickey (165) and Tyler Ziek (190).
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 Phoenix are also competing in the girls’ Rockwell Rumble
The Phoenix have five wrestlers in the semifinals — Mollie Dare (130), Apollonia Middleton (135), Kenya Contreras (145), Shylee Tuzon (155) and Laylah Casto (190).
Girls Basketball
Montrose 57, Palisade 27: The Bulldogs (4-9) trailed early as the Red Hawks (9-2) cruised to a home win.
Palisade was shut out in the first quarter. The offense woke up in the second quarter and scored 15 points, but the Bulldogs still trailed by 14 at the break. Palisade scored 12 points in the second half.
Chloe Simons scored a team-high 11 points and hit three 3-pointers. Addie Ritterbush scored eight points, all in the second quarter.
Bryar Moss led Montrose with 18 points. Maggie Legg and Mayce Oberg each scored 11.