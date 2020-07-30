After three years, the MacDonalds finally relinquished their grip on the parent-child bracket in the Western Slope Open.
Dan, the head men’s tennis coach at Colorado Mesa University, has made playing with his 13-year-old daughter, Sami, an annual tradition. The love for the game is in Sami’s blood, as she’s been playing with and learning from her father for practically her entire life.
The past two years, the two have been unbeatable in the parent-child competition, taking home the top prize both times.
This time, however, they fell to Adam and Annabelle Bechtel, who hail from Woodside, California. They lost a pair of 6-4 sets in Wednesday morning’s final at the Elliott Tennis Center at CMU, ending their dominance of the event. Fortunately, neither was too upset with the outcome.
“For me, it’s not about winning or losing,” Dan said. “It’s just competing hard and having fun.”
Dan joked that because they’ve won the event twice already, there was “no pressure” on his daughter this time around.
Despite the loss, the two developed even more on-court chemistry this year. The close bond they have obviously plays a role, as does Sami’s lineage, but the athleticism she brings to the table makes her a strong partner in the event for Dan, even without the context of being related.
“We move together pretty well and she understands me,” Dan said. “She’s pretty good at all sports. Her basketball coach said she’s really good at being in the right spot. She’s pretty much in the right spot on the tennis court.
“A lot of times, doubles is about moving with your partner and anticipating. If your partner gets pulled out wide, go to the middle. She understands doubles strategy.”
The two will almost certainly register for the event again next year, when there hopefully will be no complications from any sort of national or global health crisis that causes a lower turnout. A higher-than-expected but lower-than-usual 230 players competed in this year’s tournament.
“It’s real fun for me,” Dan said. “Hopefully it’s fun for her, too.”