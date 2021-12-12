Mike DeGeorge said it best: Georgie was Georgie.
Georgie Dancer, the fifth-year senior guard for the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team, took things into his own hands Saturday night, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Mavericks a much-needed 69-66 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena.
It wasn't drawn up that way, but the first two options broke down.
“We set up two things depending on matchups and Isaac (Jessup) hasn't been in those circumstances and got a little confused,” DeGeorge said, “so Georgie just had to make a play.”
Dancer got the ball with just less than seven seconds to play on the right wing, well behind the 3-point line. His defender backed off as he dribbled toward the arc, so Dancer took the shot, which hit nothing but net.
“We were setting it up so I'd get a screen and I would come off it and get down to the low post with about three seconds left and post up one of their smaller guards like I'd been doing earlier in the game,” Dancer said of his preferred plan of attack in the final 10.1 seconds.
“But they had good pressure to where I couldn't get the ball right away. When Isaac (Jessup) gave it to me the play was kind of messed up. I was going to drive right, but as soon as I took my power dribble I saw (Marcus Jefferson, his defender) take a step back, so I just went up with the shot. When I looked up at the clock I saw 1.8 and I was like, if he steps back, I've gotta shoot this. He stepped back and I shot it and luckily I made it.”
The winning shot was set up by CMU's defense after the Mavs' only other senior, Jared Small, hit a 3 at the top of the key with 41.5 seconds to play that tied the game for the 10th and final time, 66-66.
Jefferson, who had 12 points for the Eagles (5-7, 1-3 RMAC) tried to drive, but Trevor Baskin put up a wall in the paint and Jefferson didn't get off a good shot. Jessup snatched the rebound and the Mavs called time in the front court to set up the final play.
The inside game was the Mavs' strength against the Eagles, a guard-heavy team. DeGeorge wasn't happy with how the Mavericks failed to finish shots at the rim Friday night in an overtime loss to Black Hills State, but that wasn't an issue Saturday.
Mac Riniker scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, with the guards driving in the paint and drawing the defense, then dropping dimes to Riniker for layups.
“There were a lot of times where my guy would help off on the drive, and they were doing the same thing to us, but our guys were timing it perfectly where I didn't have to take a dribble and just make a right-hand layup,” Riniker said. “That's not too difficult.”
With Riniker doing the blue-collar work down low, the Mavericks went to their bigger lineup, playing Riniker and Trevor Baskin together quite a bit. Baskin provided a spark off the bench with 12 points, including a couple of crowd-pleasing dunks, six rebounds and three blocked shots, including one that resembled a spike his older sister, Julia, showed during her volleyball career for the Mavericks.
“It was fun to be able to play (Baskin) and Mac together tonight against a smaller team. A lot of times it's a little hard to do, but we were able to get them in a lot together and it's a very good combination,” DeGeorge said. “We get the strength and athleticism of Mac and the length of Trevor, and it was good. Both of those guys really provided a spark for us and we were very effective inside.”
The Mavs scored 44 of their 69 points in the paint and shot 51.8% from the field.
With Dancer understanding his role, and the rest of the Mavs figuring out how to play off their senior guard, DeGeorge is hoping CMU can carry the momentum into the final weekend before the Christmas break.
“Georgie kind of took everything on his shoulders last year because we've got all these first-year guys who are not ready and then we kind of found this nice balance,” DeGeorge said. “Then as the guards, these young guards, have improved and they're ready for a larger role and now it's like, what is Georgie's role? He's very unselfish so he's more than willing to fit in however and we're still trying to figure out exactly what that is for everybody.
“We said getting Georgie into ball screens is a priority and we need to be able to play out of that more and I think that clarification kind of helped define some roles for guys, which is going to help us long-term.”