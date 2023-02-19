District 51’s Mollie Dare, right, is consoled by Phoenix assistant coach Kaylee Haynes on Saturday after her 11-2 loss in the 130-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Dare's second-place finish was the best result in the Phoenix's history.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, right, is consoled by Phoenix assistant coach Kaylee Haynes on Saturday after her 11-2 loss in the 130-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Dare's second-place finish was the best result in the Phoenix's history.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, right, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, top, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, top, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, top, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51 coach Chad Dare gives some pointers to Mollie Dare on Saturday in the 130-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, top, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, left, battles Pomona’s Timberly Martinez on Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, left, battles Pomona’s Timberly Martinez on Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, back, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, right, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, top, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, top, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, top, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, top, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, top, tries to keep Pomona’s Timberly Martinez from escaping Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, front, tries to escape the grasp of Pomona’s Timberly Martinez on Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare battles Pomona’s Timberly Martinez on Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51’s Mollie Dare, left, battles Pomona’s Timberly Martinez on Saturday night in the 130-pound state title match at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Martinez won an 11-2 major decision, but Dare’s second-place finish was the best in state history for the Phoenix.
District 51's Apollonia Middleton, back, hugs her opponent after winning the 135-pound fifth-place match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver.
District 51's Apollonia Middleton has her hand raised as the winner of the 135-pound fifth-place match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver.
District 51's Rya Burke, right, battles in the 235-pound fifth-place match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver.
District 51's Rya Burke, top, battles in the 235-pound fifth-place match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver.
DENVER — Momentum is delicate, especially in wrestling. One misplaced hand or one slip while setting up a move can shift a bout’s balance in a blink.
In Chad Dare’s view, that’s what led to Mollie Dare’s 11-2 loss to Pomona’s Timberly Martinez in the 130-pound state title match at Ball Arena on Saturday.
“Mollie is a lot tougher than that score. We’re young and don’t have a ton of experience yet. I’m not making excuses for us, the fact of the matter is Mollie has two years of experience and that girl has been wrestling for a long time,” Chad said. “If she doesn’t give up five points when she went to her back and tripped, it’s a different story. It’s a different match.”
Mollie’s second-place finish is the best for any District 51 girls grappler since the Colorado High School Activities Association officially sanctioned girls wrestling three years ago. She faced a tall task in Martinez, who finished her freshman season 30-0 and was second at the U15 Pan American trials last August.
Martinez scored a takedown midway through the first period. Mollie started the second in top position and appeared to be taking control before Martinez notched an escape, takedown and three near-falls in the final minute of the second. Mollie was the only wrestler at state this year to go longer than 75 seconds against Martinez.
“For Mollie making the finals was incredible. I’m actually very calm about the result. I don’t like us to lose matches but I do know that she has prepared well. It’s just a building block that’s going to make her stronger,” Chad said. “It’s going to make her stronger, her personality is just like that. She won’t get beat like that again, she won’t be the same wrestler she is today in one month. She’s going to just keep getting better. And I feel that way about my whole team.”
The Phoenix had four finishers including Mollie. Apollonia Middleton (135), Laylah Casto (190) and Rya Burke (235) all finished fifth.
District 51 had never sent a wrestler to the podium before this year.
“Am I pleased with the way we wrestled this weekend? For the most part, yes,” Chad said. “But we have to grow to compete with the top three teams. We have to be better.”
Pomona is a machine that churns out state champions regardless of gender, weight or class.
And Pomona’s sheer skill is going nowhere fast. A machine that well-oiled will have other Timberly Martinezs. So, in Chad’s eyes, shrugging their collective shoulders and standing pat isn’t an option. The Phoenix have to match that skill
“Next year, I anticipate we will be one of the top teams in the state,” Chad said. “In order for us to do that, we have to put a lot of time into the offseason. We have to have girls who are committed to wrestle in May, June and July so that we can have champions in February. That’s just how this sport works, especially when you’re growing a program … The opportunity’s there but we have to do the work. I’m going to say it now, if we wrestle in the offseason watch out, because we’re going to be tough.”