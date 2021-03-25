Longtime fans of Colorado Mesa baseball hear the name and say, “Is that another Day?”
Yes, Ryan Day is the latest Day to put on a Maverick uniform.
“It’s super cool to be part of the legacy that’s been built here at CMU and try to keep that Day name going,” the junior left-handed pitcher said. “Obviously I want to contribute to this team and bring the best I can and try to help them improve and play my role, whatever it is, and keep that Day name going as much as I can.”
He’s the fourth Day to pitch for the Mavericks — his brother, Tyler, pitched for CMU in 2016-17 after transferring from Blinn College in Texas, and was drafted by Tampa Bay after his senior year. Tyler split his time between starting and pitching out of the bullpen, going 6-3 with four saves his senior year.
Ryan’s father, Steve, was a big part of Mesa’s success in the early ’90s, going 18-11 from 1990-93, including a 10-4 record his senior season. His uncle, Brian, won 15 games during his career (1993-96).
Then there’s Mom, Jenny, an all-district volleyball player for the Mavericks in 1990 and 1991, who, Ryan says, is the most nervous of the entire family when he’s on the mound.
Steve and Jenny remained in Grand Junction after graduation, but just before Tyler’s senior year at Palisade High School, moved to Prosper, Texas. Ryan was 13 when they moved, and followed Tyler to Blinn after graduation.
Unlike Tyler, Ryan’s Buccaneers’ team didn’t make it to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, but after two successful seasons there, it was an easy decision to come home to Grand Junction.
Ryan will try to become the first Day to win a national championship — Tyler was on the 2017 national semifinalist team.
“We had to get the whole family here,” CMU baseball coach Chris Hanks said about recruiting the youngest Day. “He completed the loop.”
As much as Ryan talks about continuing the Day name at CMU, he’s making a name for himself. His 2020 debut was delayed by a sore arm, and made only one appearance in the COVID-shortened season, throwing two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out two.
This season he’s been lights-out. He’s 3-0 with a 3.52 ERA in four starts for the second-ranked Mavericks (12-2, 9-1 RMAC), with one complete game. He’s struck out 27 and walked only five in 23 innings, one of four pitchers with 20 or more strikeouts — they’re all chasing Andrew Morris, who has 43 Ks in 23 innings.
“I was feeling really good, Skip kept asking me if I was good to go and I felt good,” Day said of his nine-inning, five-hit shutout against Northwest Nazarene on opening weekend. He struck out eight and walked three. “I was getting up in the count most of the time, which I think helps. It helps you stay effective. I felt comfortable and I knew the guys were making plays behind me, so I didn’t really have to put too much stress on myself.”
At Blinn, Day had the third-lowest ERA in the region (2.05) his sophomore year and struck out 81 in 66 innings. He has a solid three-pitch mix of a fastball, curve and change-up, and will sneak in a slider every now and then.
“He has command, control, deception, very good focus and a great mentality,” Hanks said.
Morris, a two-time RMAC pitcher of the week, and Day, who earned the award the first week of the season, will bookend the Mavericks’ home “pod” series this weekend, with Morris pitching Friday night’s opener against Regis and Day Sunday’s finale against the Rangers. Trevin Reynolds and Kannon Handy will get the middle-game starts against Adams State.
Left-handed pitchers in general have a reputation of being a little bit goofy, even a little flaky, but that doesn’t necessarily fit Day’s outgoing, yet serious, personality, at least on the mound.
“I wouldn’t classify him as goofy,” Hanks said. “He’s very dialed in, very focused, very serious about his preparation, arm care and conditioning. I guess he’s got a goofy side; he’s a lot of fun to be around, a very popular guy on the team.”