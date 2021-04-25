The gaudy numbers put up by the hitters for the top-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team get a lot of attention. The guys on the mound are turning heads, too.
Saturday belonged to Ryan Day, with the junior left-hander throwing a three-hit shutout in the Mavericks’ 13-0 rout of New Mexico Highlands in the first game of an RMAC doubleheader at Suplizio Field.
Not lost in that performance were a season-high 15 strikeouts.
“I was trying to pound the zone and the rest of it is up to the hitters,” Day said with a grin. “High fastballs and curveballs to get their eyes looking (up and down in the zone), trying to get that depth.”
Day (6-0) struck out the side in the first inning and fanned 10 of the first 13 men he faced, allowing a harmless two-out single in the fourth inning — one of four innings in which he struck out the side.
“I like pitching with a lead, for sure, but it’s also nice because it helps you relax and not try to put too much pressure on yourself,” Day said. “I don’t mind kind of flying under the radar. Like if they don’t expect it, that’s fine with me.”
After giving up back-to-back singles in the fifth, Day struck out the next three batters, needing only 12 pitches.
Matthew Turner hit his 12th home run of the season in the bottom of the first and the Mavericks (27-2, 24-1 RMAC) added four in the second. The big inning was the fourth, when CMU struck for six runs, including a three-run home run by Caleb Farmer.
Mesa didn’t have a knockout inning in the second game, but tied 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth, came up with some clutch hits to score three runs.
Wacy Crenshaw had the first one, an RBI single to score Harrison Rodgers, who led off with a base hit, and a double by Haydn McGeary scored pinch-runner Tanner Garner. Spencer Bramwell followed with a single up the middle, with McGeary steaming around to score from second for a 9-6 lead.
McGeary hit his 11th home run of the season in the opener and went 4 for 6 with six RBI on the day, raising his batting average to .491.
The bullpen gave up two runs in the top of the seventh, but Gage Edwards, with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first, got Joe Kuhn on a called third strike for his first save of the season.
The Mavs’ doubleheader Tuesday at Regis has been moved up to Monday because of expected storms Tuesday and Wednesday in Denver, so the bullpen will be pressed into service.
“That’s going to be a test for these guys,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said. “(Regis) didn’t play this weekend because of COVID stuff with (Colorado) Mines so they’ll have their whole staff. We’re gonna have to find some guys.”
Men’s Tennis
The Mavericks dropped their third dual of the PacWest Tournament, losing 4-1 to Metro State, the third time CMU has lost to the Roadrunners this season.
Colorado Mesa won the doubles point, claiming both the No. 1 and No. 2 match, but couldn’t come up with a win in singles. Steven Howe and Jandre van Wyk won their 15th doubles match of the season against only four losses, breaking the team record for single-season winning percentage in doubles at .789.
The Mavs’ first season in the PacWest, which boasts four of the top 14 ranked teams in the nation, ended with a 9-10 record.