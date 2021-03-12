De BEQUE — The De Beque boys and fans cranked up the volume for Thursday night’s state basketball playoff game.
The Dragons, seeded No. 3 in the Class 1A state tournament, welcomed their biggest home crowd of this strange season with a noisy 69-54 victory over Longmont Christian in a Sweet 16 matchup.
Wes Ryan and Jaden Jordan alternated dynamic scoring outbursts that repeatedly brought the crowd to its feet and sent De Beque into the Great 8. The Dragons host No. 11 seed Haxtun on Monday.
“This is the biggest crowd all year … it was great. I really enjoyed that,” said Ryan, who scored 39 points — including five 3-pointers.
The three-time all-state player hit three consecutive 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the final 1 minutes, 38 seconds of the first half.
“When we can score in bunches, it puts a lot of pressure on teams,” De Beque coach Jake Higuera said. “And when Wes gets going, it’s fun to watch. I’m just glad I’m sitting here instead of over there, trying to stop him.”
Ryan had 24 points in the first half as the Dragons (14-1) built a 38-30 lead.
But the game turned decisively in the third quarter when De Beque used halftime defensive adjustments to stymie Longmont Christian (7-7).
“Defense was a focus the whole game, honestly,” Ryan said. “Hard defense wins games. That made everything else flow.”
The Dragons outscored the visitors 17-11 to open the second half.
Jordan, who scored 20 points, flowed into the offense to open the third quarter when he drove the lane and Euro-stepped by the defenders for layup.
“Fans cheering when we hit a couple shots in a row really helps,” Jordan said. “It helps with the momentum factor. Once we get in a groove and get a couple fast breaks, it takes off from there.”
Higuera said the Dragons got great effort on defense in the third quarter.
“When we get stops, that gets us excited. We can really start flying,” Higuera said, adding that Longmont Christian challenged the Dragons — especially early.
“Logan (Wingfield) really took it upon himself … to get those boards,” the De Beque coach said. “He likes to get us going on offense (with his rebounds).”
Wingfield finished with 17 rebounds in Thursday night’s win.
“He was getting good box-outs, good position,” Jordan said of his teammate. “We’ve been working on that and it paid off (Thursday).”
Longmont Christian started the game quickly, trading first-quarter leads with the Dragons. There were seven lead changes in the opening four minutes, thanks in part to the long-range shooting of Longmont Christian senior guard Bo Lafferty. He finished with six 3-pointers and 22 points.
The Warriors pulled within two points of the Dragons late in the second quarter before Ryan went on his scoring spree.
Ryan added to his timely stats late in the third when he scored six points in 58 seconds, on a 15-foot jumper and two tip-ins.
Moments later, Jordan scored six points in 52 seconds.
“That’s what we want,” Higuera said. “Getting the crowd going … the noise. It’s a chance for them to play for some people, to play for their families and their friends.”
The Dragons will have another home-game opportunity Monday with Haxtun (11-5) scheduled to visit. Haxtun defeated No. 6 Primero 57-56 on Thursday night.
The Great Eight games originally were scheduled for Saturday.
But with the major weekend Front Range snowstorm forecast, the games were moved to Monday. Games may be postponed further if travel conditions are prohibitive into Monday.
