DE BEQUE — Next.
The De Beque boys are moving on to the Final Four of the Class 1A state basketball tournament.
The third-seeded Dragons dispatched visiting 11th-seeded Haxtun 54-46 on Tuesday night, overcoming a tricky defense, a tenuous foul situation and a resilient Great 8 opponent.
De Beque (15-1) plays at second-seeded Merino (12-4) on Thursday with the winner advancing to the Class 1A state championship game. Merino held off No. 7 Mile High Academy 47-45 on Tuesday night.
“We knew this would be a four-quarter game. We knew the leads we had were never safe,” De Beque head coach Jake Higuera said. “We never felt comfortable all the way to the buzzer. It was the kind of game you expect … in a playoff.”
Initially, Higuera and the Dragons confronted a triangle-and-two defense by Haxtun with the Bulldogs playing tight man-to-man on Wes Ryan and Jaden Jordan. The other Bulldogs played a triangle zone, which the Dragons quickly exploited.
“Triangle-and-two is a weird defense. It’s not really fun to play against, but we can figure out how to break it,” said Jordan, who directed the De Beque offense that netted early inside baskets from Dillon Hurst and Logan Wingfield. “We definitely had a lot of people step up today.”
Higuera said experience against the trick defense helped the Dragons as they attacked early.
“That was the same defense that we lost to last year in the first game at the state tournament,” Wingfield said. “So we knew what to expect. Now we understand how that defense works, so we could put them in difficult situations.”
Jordan broke through the Haxtun defense and rolled in a left-handed layup to give the Dragons a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“They were playing hard defense on me and Jaden so we got our other teammates going,” Ryan said. “We made them cover those guys and it gave us more shots.”
The 6-0 senior, who had scored 39 points in De Beque’s win over Longmont Christian in the Sweet 16, keyed a second-quarter rally that saw the Dragons’ lead expand to 29-10. Ryan, the 2019 Class 1A player of the year, hit a pair of free throws, a pair of layups and a 3-pointer and blocked two shots in the sequence.
Junior Diego Castro added a crowd-pleasing steal for the Dragons, who led by 13 at halftime.
The Dragons pushed the lead back to 20 points on a Ryan 3-pointer with 3 minutes to play in the third quarter.
But fouls mounted for De Beque as Haxtun started to rally.
Castro picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter. Ryan was whistled for three quick fouls in a 55-second span.
Then Ryan collected his four foul with 4:16 remaining in the game.
Haxtun, on a series of inside baskets from Ryan Tempel, cut De Beque’s lead to 10 points.
Key free throws from Jordan and Wingfield maintained the lead in the closing minutes.
Castro was singled out by his teammates for providing the Dragons with an energy boost.
“Diego’s our energy guy,” Higuera said of the defensive spark he provided. “We need Diego to fly around.”
Ryan and Jordan agreed.
“We love Diego’s energy. He gets a lot of hustle plays … he really helps the team a lot,” said Jordan, who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
“He (Castro) had good energy; we love that,” said Ryan, who led all scorers with 27 points.
Wingfield said Ryan’s dynamic presence on the court helps the rest of the Dragons.
“It’s awesome to play with Wes. He opens up so much for us,” said the junior, who had eight rebounds against Haxtun to go with 17 he collected against Longmont Christian. “There’s not a lot of people who get a chance to play with some like that.”
Higuera and the Dragons offered a special postgame salute to the De Beque fans who turned out for another state playoff victory. It turned out to be their final home game of the season.
“Now we hope to keep this going for our community,” Wingfield said.
Ryan Tempel, the only senior on the team, led Haxtun with 17 points — 15 in the second half.
Maclin Tempel, a sophomore, added nine points for Haxtun (11-6).
“Those two De Beque kids (Ryan and Jordan) are outstanding players,” Haxtun head coach Jayden Stieb said. “It’s hard to stop them no matter what you do.”
He said the Bulldogs used the triangle-and-two for the first time this season in an effort to slow down the Dragons.
They also employed a 2-3 zone.
“But that zone gives up some shots, and De Beque has some good shooters,” Stieb said.