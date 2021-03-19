The De Beque High School boys basketball team is on the precipice of another state championship.
Wes Ryan scored 29 points and Logan Wingfield scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter Thursday as the third-seeded Dragons won 47-43 at second-seeded Merino in the Class 1A Final Four.
“The key was that we played great defense and got the ball to our scorers, and any chance the other guys get to score, you have to make the most of it,” said De Beque coach Jake Higuera.
“We squeaked out of that one. We left a lot of points up because we missed some free throws toward the end, but the way they battled on the defensive side of the floor really got us going. Logan Wingfield had a huge fourth quarter when Jaden Jordan fouled out .... and really stepped up.”
After the win over the Rams (12-5), De Beque (16-1), which won the state title in 2019, will face top-seeded Belleview Christian (15-0) for the class championship Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at World Arena in Colorado Springs.
A win would not only give De Beque its second championship in three years; it would also put the Dragons in position to solidify themselves as 1A’s dynasty next season.
“It’s something that’s pretty rare, I would think,” Higuera said. “It’s really special when you have a small group of guys who just battle over and over and over and overcome obstacles while continuing to be resilient in their game, in their brotherhood and in everything they do. It’s kind of overwhelming right now, still. To be a part of this thing is really special.”
Class 4A
Montrose is throwing it back to 1952 this season.
For the first time since then, the Indians will play for a state basketball championship.
Third-seeded Montrose took one more step toward an undefeated season, winning 48-33 at second-seeded Longmont in the 4A Final Four.
Fletcher Cheezum led Montrose (18-0) with 14 points and Luke Hutto added 13. Trey Reese scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter to help the team keep their distance from the Trojans (13-4).
Montrose will face fifth-seeded Mead (14-3) on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at World Arena in Colorado Springs for the title.