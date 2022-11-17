Jeff Sherman, a standout basketball and track athlete at De Beque High School in the 1970s, is being inducted into the Missouri sports hall of fame for an illustrious 38-year tenure as the men's basketball coach for Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.
Photo Courtesy of Central Methodist University athletics
A De Beque High School icon is being remembered by the state of Missouri for a decorated collegiate coaching career.
Jeff Sherman is being inducted into the state’s sports hall of fame this week after he ended his 38-year tenure as the men’s basketball coach for Central Methodist University. Sherman racked up 600-plus wins with the program and left his post to become the school’s athletic director.
Sherman was a decorated basketball player and track athlete for the Dragons from 1975-1978. He was an All-State selection in track three times and two times in basketball. As a senior, he averaged 37.8 points per game. He scored more than 2,000 points, had three 50-point games and one 60-point game.
As a sprinter, Sherman earned eight gold medals at state.
After high school, Sherman played basketball and ran track at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. Then, he played at Central Methodist in Fayette, Missouri, which is about 117 miles east of Kansas City.
Sherman became the head coach after graduating in 1983. From there, he established a powerhouse program in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Under Sherman’s tutelage, the Eagles have had 71 players with All-Conference honors, 19 players with All-American recognition, 22 NAIA All-Scholar Players and 23 players scoring more than 1000 points over their career. The Eagles are the ninth all-time winningest program in the NAIA and fifth among active programs.
Seventy-five of Sherman’s former players have gone on to coach — from junior college to as high as NCAA Division I, according to his bio on the Central Methodist athletics website.