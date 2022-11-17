Jeff Sherman

Jeff Sherman, a standout basketball and track athlete at De Beque High School in the 1970s, is being inducted into the Missouri sports hall of fame for an illustrious 38-year tenure as the men's basketball coach for Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.

 Photo Courtesy of Central Methodist University athletics

A De Beque High School icon is being remembered by the state of Missouri for a decorated collegiate coaching career.

Jeff Sherman is being inducted into the state’s sports hall of fame this week after he ended his 38-year tenure as the men’s basketball coach for Central Methodist University. Sherman racked up 600-plus wins with the program and left his post to become the school’s athletic director.