De Beque High School boys basketball coach Jake Higuera waved at Caprock coach Tim Van Schaick and congratulated him on a well-played game.
“I don’t want to play you again,” Higuera said after the Dragons, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, outlasted the Eagles 65-51 at Caprock.
That comment alone says just how far the Eagles have come in building their program — Caprock (2-1) led by one at halftime and was down only six heading into the fourth quarter.
“You know they’ve put a lot of pressure on us for the last three years,” Higuera said of the Eagles. “Their length and their athletic ability has really given us problems. You’ve got to take your hat off to those guys; they’re really building this program. it’s really cool to see.”
The Dragons’ two seniors, Wesley Ryan and Jaden Jordan, took over in the fourth quarter, combining for 16 of De Beque’s 18 points.
“I think we just played physically tougher,” Ryan said. “I mean, the coaches were really cracking down on us at halftime that we need to improve our defense, so I think it was just a fundamental change.”
Caprock shared the ball well in the first half, finding open shooters in the short corner.
Kale Dohrman, who led Caprock with 21 points, with the crowd counting the seconds down from 10 at the end of the first half, buried a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Eagles a 33-32 lead.
The ball hit the rim, bounced straight up and fell through the net, bringing the crowd to its feet, but Ryan opened the third quarter with a three-point play, taking a long outlet pass form Dillon Hurst for a layup and hitting the bonus after he was fouled.
He added a short jumper in the lane after the Dragons came up with a loose ball, made a free throw and a driving layup for a 40-35 lead.
Every time the Dragons built any kind of cushion, though, back came the Eagles. Daniel Spinu, who spent much of the night guarding Ryan, followed a missed 3-pointer with a layup and Dohrman hit a 6-footer to make it a one-point game again.
De Beque (3-0) eased out to a 47-41 lead at the end of the quarter after a 5-0 scoring run. With just more than four minutes to play, Ryan, who scored 29 points, finally gave the Dragons enough breathing room with a 3-pointer from the top of the key, pushing the lead to 54-48.
Jordan picked his way through the lane to attack the basket and finished with 21 points, giving the Dragons another scoring option. That helped free Ryan, who hit four 3-pointers coming off screens, and Logan Wingfield, who finished with nine points, battled hard on the boards.
“It’s definitely nice to have the trust in all our teammates to score anytime in the game. It’s pretty nice,” Jordan said. “I was just trying to get to the rim and get to the free-throw line, even though that didn’t go so good tonight (3 for 9).”
The teams play again Feb. 13 in De Beque and Higuera expects another good one.
“It makes our league better, it makes everything better for everybody,” he said. “We were really excited to play this one because we knew it would be different than years past.”