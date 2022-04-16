Scottie Vines is only a sophomore and Trevor Lewis is a senior. And both are on a pace to set state bests for the De Beque High School track and field team.
Vines, 16 years old, has the best high jump mark in Colorado at 6 feet, 10 inches, which he set at the Frank Woodburn Invitational on April 9 at Stocker Stadium.
“I didn’t really think it was that big of a deal. But afterwards a lot of people came up to me and congratulated me and said that it was,” he said. “That felt pretty good, but I’m not satisfied yet.”
Vines flashed talent as a freshman but has grown by leaps and bounds as a sophomore. He put time in the weight room in the offseason and it shows, and it’s just as obvious that he has matured.
Although he competes in other events, Vines’ skillset made him a best fit for the high jump. It naturally became his top event, he said.
Vines didn’t have his best showing Friday at the Phil Wertman Invitational at Stocker. He only cleared 6-5. That won him the event by six inches and would be the third best mark in Colorado.
Visibly disappointed when he grazed the bar, Vines simply shook off the performance, cleared his head and moved on to the next one.
“Last year, he wouldn’t have moved on like that,” said his coach Melissa Rigsby. “In high jump you only get three attempts. So if something’s off, you need to fix it right away. This year, I’ll go, ‘Hey Scottie, you gotta do this instead,’ and he’ll just say, ‘Oh, OK’ and he’ll do it.”
Rigsby praised Vines’ work ethic. Vines has worked hard at refining his technique, she said, and is becoming more confident. She also said that for someone his age to have a technique as fluid as his is rare.
Vines said he loves competing for De Beque and that his teammates and even opponents are friendly and helpful.
That has helped his confidence and has helped his great performances this season.
“When he’s on, he’s up there with the elite. Which is insane because he’s only 16,” she said. “But he still has his off days. Today was an off day.”
Yeah, an off day for a kid who has only recently become old enough to earn his driver’s license is jumping high enough to clear NBA star James Harden’s head.
“I’d like to hit seven feet,” Vines said.
Lewis leaving a legacy
Trevor Lewis knows that Colorado hasn’t seen his best, yet.
If true, that’s impressive considering he won the Class 1A 800-meter title as a junior.
“This year’s going to be better,” Lewis said. “I’ve been staying healthy, running as much as I can and staying fit.”
Lewis is off to a great start in his follow-up act.
The senior set a 1A-best time in the 800 at the Mickey Dunn Invitational on April 1 — 2 minutes, 2.8 seconds. He also has top-four times in 1A in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
“I think I’m capable of a lot more, I just need to keep inching my way down and cutting off a couple of seconds every week,” he said.
Lewis said one challenging moment in his career was having turnover at coach. But his current coach, Lizbet Gonzalez, said that has made him adaptable in many aspects.
Gonzalez has coached Lewis for two years and has seen him become a well-rounded young man.
“He’s a strong runner, he’s mentally tough, he takes care of the classroom, he takes care of his body and he teaches our younger athletes,” she said. “I teach preschool at De Beque and Trevor will come into my class and spend time with the kids. They call him their ‘Treasure’ partly because they couldn’t say his name at first but it has just stuck.”
Lewis will continue running in college for the University of Alaska-Anchorage. He chose the school because of its firefighting program.
With this being his senior season, Lewis wants to go out with the bang. But the result of his final race may not do much to change his image.
“Because we have preschool through high school in our building, these kiddos will remember Trevor for their entire career,” Gonzalez said. “Aside from the state records and all of that, he’s going to leave a legacy for sure.”
Other winners
Each local school had at least one event winner Friday.
For Central, Daniel Baroumbaye won the discus with a distance of 132-8 and the shot put at 45-7.
Fruita had winners in two events. The Wildcats’ 4x800 relay team of Adan Flores, Zachary Mattingley, Carson Garcia and Kien Cogley finished nearly half of a minute ahead of the pack with a time of 8:32.12. Finn Witham also won the 3,200 with a time of 10:47.5.
For Grand Junction, Miller Jones won the triple jump with a leap of 44-10.
Palisade’s 4x200 relay team of Gerardo Marquez, Kaleb Wells, Julio Rodriguez and Alexander Everett crossed the finish line in 1:35.06.
Fruita Monument’s boys won the team title.