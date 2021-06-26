One day after a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter run, De Beque High School junior Trevor Lewis didn’t let his second chance at his first Class 1A track and field title go.
Lewis coasted to the finish line at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood on Friday with time to spare in becoming the state champion in the 800 run. He finished the race in 2 minutes, 1.84 seconds, more than seven full seconds ahead of the next closest runner.
“It feels pretty good. Words can’t really explain it, I guess,” Lewis said. “It was pretty tough, to be honest. There wasn’t a whole lot of competition, so I had to push myself. It was pretty mental.”
With his first state championship under his belt, he’ll enter today’s 1,600, a chance at a second title, with even more confidence. No matter what, he’ll enter his senior season expecting to perform even better than he did this season.
“I have to train even harder and work a bit more to get that time down,” Lewis said. “Hopefully, I’ll be a state champion again next year.”
While Lewis has one more season of track and field competition ahead of him, this year’s state tournament is the final stage for Fruita Monument graduate McGinley Zastrow to show off his abilities against 5A competition.
Zastrow placed ninth in the 800, finishing in 1:54.96. The 1,600 today will be his final race with Fruita.
“I’m just happy that our team yesterday, and then me today, was able to podium with such tough competition,” Zastrow said. “Other than that, I’m just happy to be here, for one, and happy that I’m able to put down what I know I can put down and not have too bad of a day either day.”
He’s improved significantly since his freshman season, but one of the most fascinating elements of state to Zastrow is that all of the competition he’s grown to know and respect has done the same over the same time period.
“Seeing some of the seniors that I’ve run against throughout the years before, it’s really fun to see how we’ve all progressed so far,” Zastrow said. “I’ve also seen the younger guys improve. In the 800 today, seeing two sophomores place fourth and fifth was incredible.”
Zastrow will leave the Wildcats as the sole owner of the best 1,600 in program history, courtesy of his 4:19.13 mark in the Southwestern League championships earlier this month.
When he looks back on his prep career, however, he’ll remember more than his state trips and his record.
“I’m happy that I got to put on my best each year,” Zastrow said. “I don’t feel like any year I was not where I thought I could or should be. I’m happy this year that I got the school record (in the 1,600). It was just an overall positive experience with the friends I’ve made on the team and the friends I’ve made with the coaches and everyone else.”
In the girls 3,200, fellow Wildcat Jadyn Heil placed eighth (11:12.04).
In the 4A boys 800, Central’s Jadon Nicholson (1:57.16) and Tyler Stogsdill (1:59.09) may have taken 12th and 17th, respectively, but it was their path to the event that will provide everlasting athletic memories.
Entering the final days of the season, Stogsdill was 23rd in the 800 and Nicholson was 24th, with both facing tough climbs for one of the top 18 spots to qualify for state.
At the SWL championships, though, both of them recorded their best times of the season, launching Nicholson into 4A’s 10th-best time and Stogsdill into spot No. 15.
“I just thought to myself, ‘Ya know, this is my last chance, my last opportunity to go do well for myself. Be positive, think strong, and go out there and show up,’ ” said Nicholson, a graduate.
“This is my first track season and I wanted to make state, so I gave it everything I had in that last race to give it my best shot to make it,” added Stogsdill, a junior who has run cross country for two years.
Their last-day surge secured their spots in the biggest 800 of the 4A season.
“It felt great. I love state,” Nicholson said. “State’s my favorite place to be at. It’s fun to race against all the top runners and see how well I can run against them.”
“It was scary, but I’m really happy to have made it,” Stogsdill added. “This was my first season, so it was really exciting to race.”
In the girls 800, Central’s Tristian Spence placed sixth (2:17.59) and Palisade’s Alexis Chelle was 10th (2:18.45). In the girls shot put, Grand Junction’s Sailer Warinner was eighth (33-3.75) and Montrose’s Taylor Yanosky was 17th (27-1.75).