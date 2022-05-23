An off day for Scottie Vines is still good enough to win a state championship.
The De Beque sophomore won the Class 1A high jump title at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood on Sunday, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches and becoming the Dragons’ second champion of the weekend.
“It means quite a bit. Last year I got fourth place and I didn’t want that to happen again,” Vines said. “Still didn’t jump very (well) today but, you know, that stuff happens.”
The 6-2 mark doesn’t isn’t even close to Vines’ peak. He set a state-best height of 6 feet, 10 inches at the Frank Woodburn Invitational at Stocker Stadium on April 9.
Vines won the high jump in seven of his nine meets prior to this weekend, and finished second the other two times. He has cleared at least 6-3 on eight occasions.
“My form wasn’t great and I was really tight to the bar,” Vines said. “It’s kind of different running on a downhill slope to the bar. You need to take a step back and I tried that and my steps weren’t really right this go-round.”
Despite the relatively low height, Vines was happy to make De Beque proud.
“It means quite a bit to represent my school,” he said. “I’ve got a great coach and some very nice people in the community.”
Trevor Lewis won the 800-meter run on Saturday for De Beque. On Sunday, he finished fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:42.52.
Nucla junior Lisa Sutherland edged the competition in the 100 hurdles and won a state title in 16.24 seconds.
Sutherland was the state runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 47.94 seconds, 0.64 seconds behind first place. Sutherland was second in both events last season. She also placed ninth in the 100.
Class 4A
Palisade’s Gabrielle Horton just missed out on a state title in the 100 dash by 0.12 seconds. The Palisade senior crossed the finish line in 12.66 seconds, just off her season best.
Horton, one of the best sprinters on the Western Slope, was seventh in the 200.
The Montrose 4x100 relay team (Junior Rodriguez, Isaac Renfrow, Austin Zimmer, Amaris Mora) finished with a fifth-best time of 43.24. Renfrow also placed seventh in the 300 hurdles in 39.75.
Class 3A
North Fork’s 4x100 team (Lottie Hollembeak, Payton Carver, Leia Ellenberger and Kacie McCollum) was just eight-tenths of a second behind first-place Liberty Common to place second.
McCollum was ninth in the high jump. The 4x400 team (Carver, Delilah Vasquez, Hollembeak and Indigo Miller-Barnes) was 15th.
On the boys side, the 4x100 team (Hayden Moreno, Danny Owens, Alan Rios and Matthew Kasper) finished ninth. Moreno finished 15th in the long jump. The 4x400 team (Moreno, Charlie Miller, Owens and Peyton Armstrong) finished 17th.
Rifle’s Kade Bishop finished seventh in the boys long jump.
Delta’s Teja Smith (shot put) and Damien Gallegos (long jump) did not start in their events Sunday, nor did the girls 4x400 relay team.
Class 2A
Caprock Academy’s Maddie Grossman finished 15th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:55.56 and Moorea McCary had a best long jump of 30-5.
Meeker’s boys 4x100 team (Porter Hossack, Connor Blunt, Zach Eskelson and Dagon Dade) finished third.
Meeker’s girls 4x100 team (Ellie Hossack, Ainsley Selle, Aspen Merrifield and Sarah Kracht) finished fifth. The 4x400 team (Adison Selle, Jayde Turner, Ainsley Selle and Merrifield) finished eighth. In the triple jump, Reese Clatterbaugh finished 16th. Brighton Bair placed 12th in the 1,600.
Rangely’s Mary Scoggins finished sixth in the triple jump. Rylee Allred finished 10th and Kyrah Phelps 14th in the discus.
The 4x400 team (Hayley Burr, Ashlynn Ducey, Miah Wren and Scoggins) was disqualified for interference.
Timothy Scoggins of Rangely tied for ninth place in the high jump. The Olathe girls 4x400 team (Daniela Campos, Tyra Gray, Analise Marin and Cheyanne Germann) finished 15th.