Scottie Vines established himself as one of the best high jumpers in the United States on Saturday at the Frank Woodburn Invitational at Stocker Stadium.
The De Beque junior cleared 6 feet, 10 inches. Not only is that far and away the best mark in all of Colorado but it’s also tied for sixth in the entire country, according to MileSplit.
While Vines’ showing shines bright, it wasn’t the only one to turn heads Saturday.
Daniel Baroumbaye, a senior thrower for Central, flung the discus 183 feet, 2 inches for the best mark in all of Colorado and the 13th-best in the U.S. Baroumbaye also won the shot put with a distance of 51-5.
In the boys team race, Central finished second with 86 points — well behind Montrose’s score of 136.5. Grand Junction was third with 67 and Fruita Monument was fourth with 65.
Fruita Monument won the girls meet with 127.5 points. Grand Junction was sixth with 57, Central was seventh with 54.5, Palisade was ninth with 33.33 and Caprock was 13th with 14.
Central had a handful of other event winners. Shalom Trowbridge ran the 400-meter dash in 49.5 seconds and Jackson Edwards ran the 1,600 run in 4:27.13 — nearly two full seconds ahead of second place.
The 4x400 relay team of Edwards, Alex Fisher, Nikoalaos Cady and Trowbridge and 4x800 relay team of Edwards, Yishai Trowbridge, Fisher and Shalom Trowbridge won their events. Cooper VanMaurer won the pole vault by clearing 10-6.
Fruita’s Ella Unrein won the 800 in 2:22.66 and finished second in the 1,600. Trinity Hafey won the triple jump at 33-4.5 and Elaina Ridgely won the pole vault at 7-3.
Palisade’s Olivia Langner won the 300 hurdles in 50.18 seconds and tied Fruita’s Gracie Lloyd for first in the high jump at 4-10.
For Grand Junction, Atahlia Mills won the long jump at 16-8.5.
Baseball
Palisade remains perfect in Western Slope League play after beating Summit 10-5 and 22-1 in a home doubleheader.
Summit led 3-0 after the first inning in the first game before Palisade tied it after the second. Summit then led 4-3 after the top of the fifth but Palisade scored five runs in the bottom of the frame.
Nick Campbell and Bradan Blanck were both 3 for 4 with two runs. Blanck had three RBI and Brett Rozman was 2 for 4 with a home run.
Josh Zotto allowed five hits and four runs — one earned — in six innings, struck out seven and walked one to earn the win.
The second game was over in four innings.
Palisade led 7-1 after two innings and scored 10 runs in the fourth. The Bulldogs (8-6, 5-0 WSL) had 15 hits and the Tigers (3-3, 0-2) had two hits and four errors.
Grand Junction 10, Fairview 3: Two four-run innings lifted the Tigers (8-4) past the Knights (1-7).
Grand Junction scored four in the second and led 6-3 entering the third. The score didn’t change until the Tigers scored four more in the fourth. They had 11 hits, including two extra-base hits, and drew 10 walks.
Landon Scarbrough was 4 for 4 from the leadoff spot. He scored two runs, had one RBI and a triple. Andrew Henderson was 1 for 3 with two runs scored, three RBI and a double.
Ben Coleman allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings to earn the win.
Fruita Monument 8, Lakewood 2: The Wildcats (10-1) cruised past the Tigers (6-3) on the strength of four extra-base hits.
Hunter Smolinski, Lucas Weaver and Parker Noah each hit a double and Carter Hines hit a triple.
Logan Cardoza was 1 for 4 with three RBI and Smolinski had two RBI.
Lucas Weaver threw four-hit complete game, allowing two runs, none earned, with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
Central 11, Canon City 2: The Warriors (6-6) scored three runs in the seventh to beat the Tigers (2-6) in the second day of the Trent Goscha Memorial Tournament in Carbondale.
Ryland Nostrand was 3 for 5 with a home run, two runs and two RBI.
Jayvin Martinez tossed 6⅔ innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks to get the win.
Soccer
Palisade won its third straight game with a 1-0 victory at Glenwood Springs.
Sophomore Ryan Pomeroy netted the only goal in the first half.
The Bulldogs are now 6-2 and 4-1 in the Western Slope league. The Demons dropped to 0-4-2 and 0-3-1 in the WSL.
Girls Lacrosse
Grand Junction lost 16-6 at Dakota Ridge.
The Tigers dropped to 4-3 with the loss while the Eagles, coached by former Fruita Monument coach Lexie Chavez, improved to 4-1.
Fruita Monument 12, Durango 9: The Wildcats (4-2, 2-0 Mountain West League) scored seven goals in the second half to beat MWL foe Durango (2-5, 0-1).
McKenna Jensen scored four goals, Olivia O’Hara had three, Addie Stehman and Maggie Nycum both had two and Kendall Roehm had one. Roehm also had two assists.
Boys Lacrosse
Edison Dean had one goal and one assist as Grand Junction lost 18-4 to Dakota Ridge at the Fruita 8/9 school.
Jake Stanfield, Tristian Brinton and Gavin Mottram also scored for the Tigers (3-5), who lost their second straight.
Stanfield led the defense with nine ground balls and five takeaways and goalie Gordie Steidel made seven saves.