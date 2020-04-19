A decision on whether a shortened Colorado high school spring season will be played will be made on or before May 2, according to a post Saturday on the Colorado High School Activities Association website.
The season was suspended March 13, the first full weekend of the spring season, and has been extended until April 30 when the state’s stay-at-home order was lengthened.
“The clock is winding down for a definitive decision on whether resuming all CHSAA activities and athletics can begin if we do get an assurance of safety and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 has been given the green light by the state and local health officials,” Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a release posted on CHSAAnow.com.
Restrictions on in-person learning must be lifted in order for any activities to resume. Several school districts, including some of the largest districts in the state, have already determined schools will be closed through the end of the academic year.
School District 51 is expected to make a decision whether to extend distance learning through the end of the school year during its meeting Tuesday.
Blanford-Green said the CHSAA board of directors have been consulting with state, education and health officials.
“The numerous decisions, though emotionally difficult because we are kid-centered, will continue to be made responsibly — because we are kid-centered,” she said in the release.