Last season, the Central High School girls basketball team came out of nowhere and made a run to the Class 4A Sweet 16.
But the team lost seniors key to that run — Mya Murdock, Autumn Spencer and Leah Redding.
Now, a mix of upper and underclassmen are fueling the Warriors’ quest for another playoff run and has led to the best nine-game start in coach Mary Doane’s decade-long tenure, and the best start for the program since the 2009-10 season.
“We’re way younger than we were last year. We had three super-strong seniors. As far as communication, preparation and system, those were three kids who absolutely knew the expectations and role-modeled the expectations. This year we’re young, we’ve got two seniors,” Doane said. “You gotta create something new with who you have. We can’t try to be what we were, there’s no replicating Mya, Leah, or Autumn.”
The key to unlocking the Warriors’ talent this season has been incredible depth on the court and close bonds among the players off the court.
The Warriors (8-1) rely on rebounding to thrive, and that starts with Sasha “Beastie” Rascon, who cleans glass better than a lifelong window washer. Rascon is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game, which is the most in the 5A/4A Southwestern League and in the top 50 for all of Class 4A.
Doane said Rascon grabbed 10 rebounds in Central’s 27-20 win over Coal Ridge on Jan. 4, but had at least “five more” she poked out to teammates.
“I don’t care how many points I get up as long as I get that rebound, Whether I’m having a good shooting day or not, I can always get those rebounds,” Rascon said. “It doesn’t matter how big or small you are, as long as you put the effort in, you can get up there and grab the rebound.”
As the lone seniors, Rascon and Anika Flores have assumed roles as the leaders of the team and the duo teaches the younger players how to play Warrior basketball.
Flores knows the Warriors’ system inside and out and does a great job passing on her knowledge, Doane said, though Rascon said that isn’t always necessary.
“I teach younger players when they need it but our team is really good about picking things up, so most of the time they don’t really need that much help,” she said.
Stellar Sophomores
That mentorship has allowed two sophomores to shine — Krystyna Manzanares and Brynn Wagner.
Manzanares has the ability to slash through the paint and pull off difficult hesitation dribbles to keep the defense off-balance. She’s equally adept at outside shooting, dishing out assists and picking the pockets of opposing ball handlers.
Thus far, Manzanares’ per game averages are 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.6 steals. The points, assists and steals marks are the best on the team. Her rebound average is third, behind Rascon and Alex Wagner (4.4).
Manzanares credits her success to lessons she learned as a reserve last season and her teammates.
“I learned last season that I have to be a team player and even though I’m young, I can be a leader,” she said. “Always have a good attitude whether you start or not. I learned those lessons when I was coming off the bench last year and needed to be prepared.
“That helped me as a starter. Last year, I was able to learn from our seniors how to be a leader, how to do certain things to help the team out and be coachable.”
As a sophomore, Manzanares has adopted a positive reinforcement style of leadership. If her teammates miss a shot, she lifts them up and reminds them that “it’s only one shot, you’ll get the next one,” she said.
Brynn Wagner , meanwhile, spent most of her freshman season putting in time at the gym with her sister Alex. This season, Brynn averages the second-most points (9.8), assists (1.9) and steals (2.4) per game on the team.
“It’s really fun to play with Alex. Not many girls get that opportunity, and it’s a blast,” Brynn said of playing with her sister. “We get on each other when we need it, but it’s fun to talk to her after practices and after games and learn from each other and grow. We’re closer than most sisters are.”
Manzanares and Brynn Wagner’s points per game averages are also the two best among sophomores in the SWL and in the top 15 in Class 4A.
But three great players wouldn’t be enough to make the Warriors contenders in the SWL. Thankfully, the Warriors have more.
Deep Bench, Deeper Bonds
To Rascon and Doane, what makes this team a threat down the stretch is that the roster is full of young difference-makers.
“They’re doing everything you want your bench kids to do. They don’t hurt you when they go in and I see them getting better,” Doane said. “The key to being successful in our league is having more than five kids who can play basketball.”
Central leans on its defense and has seven players averaging three-plus rebounds per game, and six averaging at least one steal per game.
But equally impressive is the impact brought by players like juniors Liana Bryant and Bailee Ritterbush.
Ritterbush may not always stuff a box score, but she has proven to be a clutch performer.
In the low-scoring Coal Ridge win, Ritterbush opened the game with an early 3-pointer and had another basket in the third quarter. Without those scores, Central would have only led by two points.
“Bailee is one of those kids who does everything she is supposed to do on the floor,” Doane said. “Grinding and doing the right thing. It’s not superstar stuff, but she hits big shots for us.”
Similarly, Bryant’s impact isn’t apparent to the untrained eye.
“Liana always makes a big play. Like taking a charge or a steal, she’s a spark for us. You don’t see it if you only look for the stats, you don’t see it if you don’t have the trained eye. But what she does for us is integral,” Doane said. “Look at the bench when she does something big, they cheer so hard for her, they love her so much.”
The on-court success is rooted in the team’s bond off it. Doane highlighted the fact that she always sees them together in the hallways during the school day.
That connection allows them to play more relaxed and know that they have each others’ backs, Rascon said.
“I think we have a really good connection on this team. We’re all like family. On and off the court, you can see everyone hanging out,” Rascon said. “On other teams, you may have toxicity and feuds between players but there’s none of that here.”