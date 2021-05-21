Central Arizona College is making the most of its second opportunity.
The Vaqueros, who were ranked seventh in the most recent NJCAA poll, lost twice last week to Yavapai (Ariz.) College in the Region 1 championship series. However, because Region 1 is hosting the West District tournament, Central Arizona joined the Roughriders, Western Nebraska Community College and the College of Southern Nevada in the qualifying tournament for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Central Arizona, the defending JUCO World Series champion, opened the District tournament Thursday with a 13-4 victory over Western Nebraska. Friday, the Vaqueros got some revenge on Yavapai with a 22-3 rout to advance to today's title game.
Central Arizona will play the Roughriders in today's championship game after Yavapai beat Southern Nevada 14-13 in an elimination game.
Midwest District
Top-ranked Wabash Valley (Ill.) College remained undefeated in the district tournament, defeating Indians Hills CC 6-1 in South Holland, Illinois, to advance to today's championship game. The Warriors, who are seeking their first JUCO appearance since 2017, have a rematch with Indian Hills today at 10 a.m.
Plains District
Fifth-ranked Cowley (Kan.) College needs one more win to head to Grand Junction for the second straight season. The Tigers defeated Butler (Kan.) CC 11-3 on Friday to remain undefeated. The Grizzlies rebounded to beat Colby (Kan.) CC 12-11 in an elimination game. Today's championship game will be a rematch between Cowley and Butler.
South Central District
Third-ranked Crowder (Mo.) College opened the three-team tournament with a 12-2 victory over Delgado (La.) Community College. The Roughriders (51-6) remained undefeated with an 8-2 victory over Eastern Oklahoma State College. In Friday's nightcap, Eastern Oklahoma defeated Delgado 6-3 in 10 innings. A win by Crowder today will send the Roughriders back to the JUCO World Series for the first time since 2017.
Southwest District
Tenth-ranked McLennan (Texas) CC opened the best-of-three tournament Friday with a 12-3 victory over Cisco (Texas) College. If the Highlanders win today, they will return to JUCO for the first time since 2017.