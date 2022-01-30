Don’t blow the layup.
That’s the only thing that went through Mariah Martin’s mind late in the fourth quarter Saturday night. The Colorado Mesa women’s point guard got a clear-out screen and used a quick head fake to shake her defender. There was nothing between her and the basket as she drove in for the layup in the Mavericks’ 63-39 victory over Western Colorado at Brownson Arena.
“I was like, please don’t miss the layup,” Martin said with a laugh.
“I was in no position to go rebound, so I was thinking the same thing,” Dani Turner added.
“My legs were (like jelly),” Martin said.
She didn’t miss the layup and the student section, led by the CMU baseball team, went berserk.
The Mavericks’ backcourt combo was back in top form offensively, with Martin scoring 26 points and Turner 23. Martin also had seven assists, none prettier than the back-cut lob to Turner for a layup that put the Mavericks up 42-28.
“That’s my favorite play,” Martin said.
Along with a solid game on the offensive end — CMU shot 43% from the field — was another stellar defensive effort. Western shot only 25.9% for the game (14 of 54).
Again, leading the way was Sophie Anderson, who shut down Emmery Wagstaff, allowing her only two early points.
“She was tired,” Wagner said of Anderson, who was ill and missed last week’s three games, then drew the assignment against Fort Lewis’ Sydney Candelaria on Friday. “You could tell that first half, it looked like nobody wanted it; (Western) had to travel (from Salt Lake after playing at Westminster on Friday) and we both had big games. But the second half we started to get stops and score, whereas in the first half we were struggling. We were getting stops but we weren’t putting the ball in. The second half was a little bit better.”
That individual effort fed into CMU’s team defense, with Kelsey Siemons and Monica Brooks picking the right times to double Western’s post players, who like to put the ball on the floor. Time and time again, Katie Dalton, Grace Kirsher and Rachel Cockman had to give the ball up, or the Mavs deflected the ball or tied it up inside.
“Besides the second quarter they did a phenomenal job defending,” Wagner said. “They were helping each other and that’s what we need to do. That’s starting to be our identity and we need to continue to do that.”
The Mountaineers (8-9, 6-6 RMAC) got going offensively in the second quarter, erasing a 15-4 deficit and pulling to within three, 26-23, with 1:15 to play in the half when Ky Buell hit a 3-pointer.
Martin missed a short jumper, but Kylie Kravig snagged an offensive rebound and got it back to Martin for a bucket, and with nine seconds left in the half, Martin hit a jumper from the free-throw line.
Anderson swatted away a half-court shot attempt at the horn, one of seven blocked shots for CMU (14-4, 9-4), four by Siemons, who also had 14 rebounds.
Brooks, who added nine points and eight rebounds, connected for a three-point play early in the third quarter to push the lead back to 10 points, then went inside for another bucket and Turner scored on a drive.
Martin pulled up for a 15-footer and then Wagner called for the guards’ favorite play, the back-door lob.
“I think Mariah reads it very well as to seeing who’s back helping and if they don’t have help she passes it,” Turner said.
Turner was fouled, but missed the bonus, and after Western answered with a 3, Anderson scored on a backcut, with Brooks finding her for an open shot.
Turner’s ability to create her own shot, hit turnaround jumpers and pick her way through traffic helped the Mavericks turn the game into a runaway.
“The second half we ran a lot of our sets and they got open stuff,” Wagner said. “Mariah does a good job, she and Dani both, when something breaks down, they can create their own shots.
“That’s the biggest thing with those two is they can go in and get their own bucket and that takes a lot of pressure off the other girls. They can run a set they know and then they create on their own and all they’ve got to do is stick the shot.”