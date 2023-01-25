The Fruita Monument girls basketball team showcased its defense once again.
Entering Tuesday night’s game at Montrose, the Wildcats had allowed an average of 36.4 points per game. The Red Hawks didn’t reach that number in a 42-31 loss.
The Fruita Monument girls basketball team showcased its defense once again.
Entering Tuesday night’s game at Montrose, the Wildcats had allowed an average of 36.4 points per game. The Red Hawks didn’t reach that number in a 42-31 loss.
In addition to shutting down a Montrose offense that entered averaging 46.4 points per game, Fruita Monument clamped down on Red Hawks leading scorer Bryar Moss. Moss was averaging 12.2 points per game, but the Wildcats (12-3, 1-0 Southwestern league) limited her to seven points — only one through three quarters.
Liv Campbell paced Fruita Monument’s offense with 14 points and Addison Eyre added 10. Savanna Turner scored all nine of her points in the third quarter.
Mayce Oberg scored 12 points to lead the Red Hawks (10-4, 0-2).
Central 58, Grand Junction 20: Brynn Wagner scored 14 points and Krystyna Manzanarez added 11 to lift the Warriors past the Tigers.
Central jumped on Grand Junction early, outscoring the Tigers 31-16 in the first half. The Warriors’ defense limited Grand Junction to only four points in the second half on the way to the seventh straight win in the series.
Eight players scored at least five points for Central (8-6, 2-1 SWL) and all but one player who played scored.
Stephanie Vargas and Ella Alderman both scored four points to lead Grand Junction (0-15, 0-2).
Boys Basketball
Seeking its seventh straight win, Fruita Monument found itself trailing at halftime at Montrose.
Daniel Thomason made sure the Wildcats opened the Southwestern League portion of their schedule with a win. Thomason scored all eight of his points in the third quarter as Fruita turned a 24-16 halftime deficit into a 34-31 lead by outscoring the Red Hawks 18-7 in the third quarter. The Wildcats defeated the Red Hawks 47-40 for their seventh straight victory.
Austin Reed scored seven of his team-high 11 points in the second half and Jhett Wells scored eight of his 10 points after halftime for Fruita (14-1, 1-0). Max Orchard also had eight points for the Wildcats.
Kaleb Ferguson started strong for Montrose (10-4, 1-1) scoring 10 of his bgame-high 16 points in the first half.
Central 62, Grand Junction 38: Christian Miller scored all 12 of his points and Braylen Scott scored all 11 of his in the second half as the Warriors pulled away from the Tigers to win their fourth straight.
Central (11-4, 2-1) led 21-19 at halftime and outscored Grand Junction 41-19 in the second half. Andrew Serrano scored 11 points to give the Warriors three players in double figures.
Andon Tow scored nine points to lead the Tigers (6-9, 0-2), who lost their fourth straight.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:26:51 AM
Sunset: 05:25:38 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:26:10 AM
Sunset: 05:26:47 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:25:28 AM
Sunset: 05:27:56 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:24:43 AM
Sunset: 05:29:06 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:23:57 AM
Sunset: 05:30:16 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM
Sunset: 05:31:26 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 07:22:20 AM
Sunset: 05:32:36 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.