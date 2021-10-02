After a season-opening loss to Montrose in which the defense allowed 46 points, Central High School football coach Brandon Milholland shrugged when asked where the Warriors could go from there.
“We’re going nowhere but up, right?” he said that night.
In the case of the defense, up has been Central’s trajectory ever since. In the four games the Warriors have played since the Montrose loss, they’ve allowed 46 points — combined. Since the Indians’ decisive win, Central is allowing 11.5 points and 241 yards per game.
“I think the biggest thing that changed would be the attitude of our kids, the toughness, the character,” Milholland said. “We’re going to play tough, physical football. On that half of the ball, we’ve definitely been flying around and enjoying the physicality of the game.
”In week one, we knew that wasn’t us. We knew that we could be a whole lot better than we were in week one. We just came in with a different attitude and character and practiced a lot harder than we did in preparing for that game.”
Central held Palisade to one first-quarter score in a 12-8 win, its first victory over the Bulldogs since 2007. The Warriors also limited their other top rival, Grand Junction, to 104 total yards in a 19-7 victory. Central did fall 14-7 to Fruita Monument, but its defense pitched a second-half shutout and had the team in position for a late touchdown to potentially tie the game.
“Man, it’s just been about being able to play with each other,” senior defensive end Javi Hernandez said. “Our entire D-line returned from last year and basically our entire defense returned from last year. We finally found that click that we were looking for last season. We all know how we play with each other. We’re able to get it done.”
Milholland credited junior middle linebacker Santana Martinez as a key cog in the defense’s success, saying he plays downhill with intensity and has become more consistent with his ability to read guards.
“We fly to the ball, we’re all on the same page, we practice hard and we make our tackles,” Martinez said. “We wrap up and that’s basically it.”
Martinez isn’t the only one whose gridiron knowledge has been expanded this season, though.
“Really, the character of the team has been great all season, but that understanding of the game has grown,” Milholland said. “We’ve done a lot more film study as a team as well, and the guys have really bought in and they are studying the film and they are practicing hard and really embracing that physicality.”
Players also credit the coaches for having them better prepared than they’ve ever been. Senior defensive lineman Abram Morrison praised defensive line coach Blaine Escher for the front four’s improvement.
“This is his first year coaching the defensive line, so he’s grown a lot as a coach and we’re growing as players, too, so we’re just listening to him,” Morrison said. “He’s helped us out a lot with reading the quarterback. Also, coach Mo (Chris Moralez) is our defensive coordinator and he helps us out a lot. It’s those keys coaches who have helped us out a lot.”
The last time Central went to the Front Range, on Sept. 10, the Warriors lost 17-0 to Fairview, but their defense gave them plenty of chances to compete before the Knights pulled away. The score was only 3-0 in the fourth quarter before Fairview started to find more success against an exhausted defense.
Central hopes for a similar level of defensive play today when it faces Longmont on the road at 1 p.m.
“We’re going to be tested athletically again, kind of like we were against Fairview,” Milholland said. “They really like to throw the football a ton on their offense, so we’re going to be tested there. Hopefully, we can rise to the occasion and match their speed.”