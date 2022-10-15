Dave Fleming calls them “confidence killers.”
On a volleyball team loaded with offensive weapons, it’s the back-row players who make things click at Colorado Mesa.
“I never thought of it that way,” Jordan Woods said earlier this week of Fleming’s assessment of his crop of liberos who rotate in to serve and play back row alongside starting libero Kerstin Layman. “But he says it all the time and I mean, I guess in a way we are confidence killers, but it wouldn’t be like that without our offense attacking us all the time. I don’t like to stay that against them, because they just make us better. They’ve been drilling balls at us for so long now, we wouldn’t be the defenders we are without them.”
“She’s a little sensitive to that,” Fleming said. “She cares about her teammates and doesn’t want to take their confidence, but you don’t give them kills.”
“It’s complicated,” Woods said with a laugh.
By taking the best shots of CMU’s front row every day in practice, the back-row crew has learned to crush the hopes of opposing hitters in matches each weekend.
Teams hit only .130 against the Mavericks, the No. 2 defense in the RMAC and 21st in the nation. Metro State, the second-ranked team in Division II, allows teams to hit .120, which is 11th-best in the nation.
The confidence-killing defensive specialists were at it again Friday in a 26-24, 25-17, 25-17 victory against CU-Colorado Springs at Brownson Arena, the Mavs’ sixth straight win.
The No. 20 Mavericks (14-4, 9-2 RMAC) started slow, trailing the Mountain Lions (8-11, 3-8) from the start. At one point it was 12-7 before CMU slowly chipped away and pulled within one point, 18-17, on a bad set by UCCS. Erin Curl followed with a kill to tie it, and after Sabrina VanDeList made a great play to keep a ball alive, Sydney Leffler finished it with a kill.
Maddi Foutz, who’s been one of those confidence crushers as a defensive specialist this season after missing all of last season with an Achilles injury, subbed into the spot where she became the RMAC player of the year in the spring of 2021, at outside hitter.
“It was really exciting because we have a lot of incredible talent on the team. But what’s fun is I get to play against them every single day,” Foutz said. “And that’s the best preparation you can have, so I think there’s a little bit of nerves because hasn’t been my role this season yet. But the team, everyone helps prepare everyone.”
She slammed home a kill off the block to tie it again at 24-24 before Tye Wedhorn recorded back-to-back kills to close out the first set and give the Mavericks some momentum.
Foutz finished with seven kills, one ace, four digs and one key solo block as she was back to playing all around the floor.
Fleming has used Woods, a sophomore libero, and Allison Waller, a freshman libero, along with Foutz, as defensive specialists this season.
That was the role Foutz played at Colorado State before transferring to CMU in 2019, where she split time between defensive specialist and outside hitter. When she returned from her injury this season, Fleming used her in the back row to have a strong defensive presence on the floor at all times.
Rotating with Leffler at the outside hitter spot, Foutz was the spark the Mavericks needed to get back on track Friday. Leffler finished with a team-high 13 kills and Curl had 10.
Layman, one of the premier liberos in the conference, has 305 digs this season after recording 18 against the Mountain Lions, averaging more than five digs per set. Setter Sabrina VanDeList is second on the team with 145 digs, with Woods third with 86 and Waller next with 78.
Of the four, VanDeList’s role isn’t to receive serves, since she needs to be available to set the hitters, but Layman, Woods and Waller all have receiving percentages above .950, combining for only 20 receiving errors in 586 chances.
“Every ball that comes, I want to touch it,” Woods said. “Even if I think that I can’t reach it, I just want to. You never know what will happen.”
“One of our mottos is, just even sticking an arm out, you never know what you can reach,” Waller said. “As long as you stick something out and just try to go for it, you’ll be really surprised what you can get up.”
As excited as Foutz was to be back in the front row again, she also likes her role as a utility player and helping the Mavericks’ defense.
“My role this year, I’m kind of a utility person, so I’m not really sure exactly what my role is other than go out there and just play volleyball, do your best,” Foutz said. “Sometimes it’s just serving, sometimes it’s defense and tonight it was being a little bit of everything.”