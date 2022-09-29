At 2-1, the Denver Broncos are in better shape than any team performing this poorly has any right to expect. They’re averaging 14.33 points and 5.3 punts per game and were fortunate to play a light schedule with a standout defensive scheme.

The offense is obviously in the hot seat, with dramatic improvements needed to make the playoffs, let alone justify Russell Wilson’s $245 million contract. That weight falls on the quarterback and rookie head coach Nathanial Hackett, both of whom have looked underwhelming amidst high expectations. It’s easy to soak in the pessimism surrounding this offense and some of the changes made this offseason, where there was once so much hope.