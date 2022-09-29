Denver pass-rushers Randy Gregory, 5, and Bradley Chubb, 55, have combined for five sacks, 10 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles for the Broncos, who are riding their defense to a 2-1 start. Denver’s defense has allowed only 12 points per game so far.
Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II, 2, knocks a ball away from a San Francisco receiver last weekend in the Broncos' 11-10 victory. Surtain is showing he is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for Denver, which is riding its defense top a 2-1 start.
Denver cornerback Ronald Darby knocks a ball away from a Houston receiver in the Broncos' win on Sept. 18. Darby has proven to be the perfect complement to Pat Surtain II in Denver's secondary. The Broncos' defense has only allowed opponents to score 36 points in three games this season.
At 2-1, the Denver Broncos are in better shape than any team performing this poorly has any right to expect. They’re averaging 14.33 points and 5.3 punts per game and were fortunate to play a light schedule with a standout defensive scheme.
The offense is obviously in the hot seat, with dramatic improvements needed to make the playoffs, let alone justify Russell Wilson’s $245 million contract. That weight falls on the quarterback and rookie head coach Nathanial Hackett, both of whom have looked underwhelming amidst high expectations. It’s easy to soak in the pessimism surrounding this offense and some of the changes made this offseason, where there was once so much hope.
But there have been two columns in this newspaper already talking about the shortcomings of this team. It’s time for a dash of optimism.
Outside of one half against Seattle, first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero seems to know what he’s doing. Despite what could be charitably classified as a lackluster offense, Evero and the defense have been lights out.
He presents a variety of looks that would make a veteran defensive coordinator proud, utilizing the versatile strengths of the defense in creative ways. He’s doing all of this while the team’s best defender, Justin Simmons, in on injured reserve.
The Broncos allowed only 12 points per game across the first three contests. They rank third in opposing yards passing per game (170) and sixth against the run (81.3).
Setting aside the fact that the Broncos have yet to face a legitimate, long-term starting quarterback, there have been some excellent individual performances.
Pat Surtain II was already considered one of the best corners in the league in certain circles, but now more casual fans are realizing his greatness. Ronald Darby went from a potential cap-space cut to a promising second option.
Randy Gregory has been the K-Mart version of an in-his-prime Von Miller, demonstrating a lesser combination of the strength, speed and body control that made the future Hall-of-Famer so deadly, but at a discounted price. Bradley Chubb is (furiously knock on wood) consistently healthy and living up to his first-round draft status with three sacks in three games. Beyond that, his impact on plays is apparent from drive to drive. He’s making life miserable for opposing offensive lines.
The return of Josey Jewell has eased some concerns about the squishy middle of the defense and Jonas Griffith, despite the occasionally horrendous play, looked much improved playing alongside the veteran Jewell.
Now, the Broncos will put this solid defense up against a long-term, (somewhat arguably) quality quarterback in Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have a host of issues on offense, starting with the underutilization of wide receiver Davante Adams, but they’ve had some success.
Against Tennessee, Carr finished with 303 yards and two touchdowns, utilizing passes under 10 yards for most of his completions. Still, according to his passing chart, he was able to stretch the field, particularly when throwing to tight end Darren Waller.
Waller is one of the most potent tight ends in the game and at some point, Carr will remember that Adams is on the roster.
The Denver defense has been solid so far, but this is their toughest test yet. This week is a chance for them to build long-term momentum. Hopefully, the offense will come along for the ride.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
As of Wednesday evening, the Broncos are 2.5-point underdogs on the road against Las Vegas. Denver is 11-8 in its past 19 road games against the Raiders.
The over/under is set at 45.5, making it one of the highest totals of the week. The Broncos, however, have hit the under in eight of their past 11 games, and the under has been hit nine times in the past 11 matchups between these two teams.