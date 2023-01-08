Three constitutes a winning streak.
Colorado Mesa’s women’s basketball team’s 52-29 victory over Colorado Christian on Saturday at Brownson Arena wasn’t always pretty, but the Mavericks’ ever-improving defense made the difference.
“It’s weird,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “Every year, the light goes on and it’s different every year. I feel like the girls, the light’s gone on for them and they’re helping each other. They’re in the right spots. We’ve talked at length about blowing assignments defensively and just making sure that we contest every shot.
“I think the girls are starting to figure it out and you can tell how excited they are. That’s what I like. I mean, I love the defensive game, just kind of smothering people, and now they’re kind of starting to believe in it and they’re having fun with it.”
CMU (5-10, 4-5 RMAC), which won its third straight game, didn’t allow the Cougars (6-9, 2-7) to score in double figures in any quarter, and held CCU to only 15.4% shooting in the first half, building a 30-13 lead. That stretched the Mavs’ streak allowing fewer than 10 points to seven.
Both teams went through lengthy scoring droughts, with the Mavericks shutting Christian out the final 4:13 of the third quarter, and Laura Gutierrez buried a 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds for a 41-22 lead.
Right after Agnes Paul made the Cougars’ final field goal of the third quarter, Olivia Reed was posted up, calling for the ball. After the ball swung to the other side of the floor, Kylie Kravig found her for a layup and a three-point play.
“(Reed) gets better every game,” Wagner said. “She’s gonna get more comfortable as those freshmen get more playing time and more minutes, more games and different situations.
“The one thing I thought we could have done better tonight was get it to her a little more. She only had one miss, I think she missed the jumper at the end. We went through a little lull in the second half with our offense and we could have maybe gone in there and pounded it in a little bit more to get a higher percentage shot or get to the free-throw line.”
For the game, the Cougars shot only 18% from the field (9 of 50) and made only one 3-pointer in 14 attempts. Chadron State shot only 18.9% on Friday night. The fourth quarter didn’t go much better for the Cougars — they made only one field goal, a desperation 3 with the shot clock running out with 1:10 to play.
“Every game is a learning experience for this team,” Wagner said. “We’re gonna learn as we go. Early on, we were getting smacked around and lately we’ve played great defense and we’ve had the lead so that this team’s got to learn on the fly and hopefully they like what they’re doing right now. They remember how it was earlier and they continue with the success we’ve had the last couple of games.”
The biggest difference in the defense has been working in unison, helping if a teammate gets beat off the dribble or gets hung up by a screen.
Case in point: In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Gutierrez ran into a screen and hit the floor. As Wagner was calling out “Help! Help!” and Gutierrez was getting to her feet, Reed blocked a shot in the lane into Monica Brooks’ hands, and she was fouled.
That allowed Wagner to bring Gutierrez to the bench to make sure she was OK — she was shaken momentarily but said afterwards she was fine. Up 41-22, Gutierrez, who scored nine points, hitting three 3-pointers, got the rest of the night off.
The Mavs were a bit sluggish in the third quarter, but Reed got going in the paint and finished with yet another double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She also blocked three shots and had one steal.
“We were focused a lot on defense, but I think we weren’t able to get into the flow yet,” Gutierrez said. “We came out a little timid, I guess you could say, but once we started attacking, I think we got more comfortable and I think we’re gonna keep learning how to come out in the second half more and more, especially when we’re up, because were used to usually being down or in a really close game.”
The players are getting in the gym on their own in groups and talking about getting things turned around from their early struggles. Whatever triggered the defensive buy-in, Wagner is good with what’s happening, with the defense helping create the offense — Mesa forced 15 turnovers and turned them in to 19 points.
Plus, Kravig said, it’s more fun to play with a lead. She scored eight points, had eight assists, three steals and only two turnovers in 39 minutes.
“The more we come out strong, we’re more confident,” she said. “I think it leads to us not playing scared. We’re playing more to win versus not to lose.”