By now, you might’ve seen the most depressing Denver Broncos statistic in recent memory: If the team scored only 18 points in each game this season, they’d be 8-1 instead of 3-6. Hitting that mark would raise them to the 26th scoring offense instead of dead last, where in reality they’ve averaged an astounding 14.6 points per game.

This column has already covered the need to take play-calling duties away from Nathaniel Hackett and the shortcomings of this offense. At this point, the season is lost and the discussion is meaningless.