Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II has proven this season he is one of the top defensive players in the NFL. The second-year player is allowing only four yards per catch — when teams actually throw his way.
The Associated Press
Inside linebacker Alex Singleton has been a revelation for the Broncos’ defense with his tackling ability. Against the Chargers he compiled a career-best 21 tackles, 19 of which were solo.
By now, you might’ve seen the most depressing Denver Broncos statistic in recent memory: If the team scored only 18 points in each game this season, they’d be 8-1 instead of 3-6. Hitting that mark would raise them to the 26th scoring offense instead of dead last, where in reality they’ve averaged an astounding 14.6 points per game.
This column has already covered the need to take play-calling duties away from Nathaniel Hackett and the shortcomings of this offense. At this point, the season is lost and the discussion is meaningless.
So, in an effort to tread some fresher ground — and to quiet some of the boo-birds chirping that this column is somehow too negative — let’s examine a few things going right with the defense, which has made this season at least somewhat more palatable.
PAT SURTAIN II IS THE MAN
PS2 is the best player on the Broncos’ defense (sorry, Justin Simmons) and people have taken notice. Surtain was ranked third in the Defensive Player of the Year race by ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell, who wrote: “With apologies to (Sauce) Gardner and Jalen Ramsey, no cornerback is playing better right now than the second-year superstar in Denver.”
It’s true. Surtain has zero interceptions because opposing teams are throwing nowhere near him. When they do look his way, he’s allowing only four yards per target and an incredible 0.6 yards per snap.
Beyond that, watch the man move on the field. Some will say it’s too early to make this comparison, but let’s make it anyway: Watching PS2 is like seeing shades of Champ Bailey out there.
A HISTORICALLY GOOD SECONDARY
No NFL team has ever allowed fewer than nine yards per reception over the course of the season. Right now, the Broncos have surrendered only 8.5 yards per catch.
Some might point to the quality of opposing quarterbacks the Broncos have played, which is fair to an extent. But the adage “you can only play who’s on the schedule” is certainly part of this equation and these legendary secondaries of yesteryear certainly weren’t facing amazing passing attacks. These days, offenses are vastly more sophisticated (save for Denver, apparently) and it’s worth celebrating the success of this unit.
ALEX SINGLETON APPARATED FROM NOWHERE
OK, Singleton didn’t Harry Potter his way into the NFL. He’s been around for a bit, spending three years in the Canadian Football League before landing with the Eagles in 2019. The former Montana State standout (go Bobcats!) started 11 games in 2020 and 2021 and piled up huge tackle numbers despite the somewhat limited action, with a combined 257 tackles in those games.
That’s transferred to his brief time in Denver, where he’s had 70 tackles across five starts. Against the Chargers, he compiled a career-best 21 tackles, 19 of which were solo. According to Pro Football Reference, those marks are the most by a Broncos player since at least 1994.
Beyond Singleton’s on-field performance, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had kind words regarding the linebacker’s off-the-field work.
”He’s just ready,” Evero told ESPN. “He came in at Seattle, played well and played well against Houston. When you watch the way that he prepares and the way he goes about it in practice, it’s not a surprise that when he gets in those game situations, he’s ready.”
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Welcome to the betting portion of this column, where everything’s made up and the points always hit the under.
This week, the Broncos are looking at a slightly higher total than in recent weeks, thanks to a lackluster Raiders squad. The over/under sits at 41 points, which would have been easily cleared during the Week 4 matchup between these teams, taken by the Raiders 32-23. But other than that game, the Broncos have gone under in every other matchup. This is in contrast to the Raiders, who favor the over 5-4.
Line bettors beware, as the Broncos are 3-point favorites at home as of Wednesday evening.