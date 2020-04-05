After beefing up the roster with junior college transfers the past two seasons, Colorado Mesa men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge can now build for the long haul.
A need for immediate help and depth were addressed in his first two recruiting classes, along with a half-dozen high school products, all but one of whom redshirted his first season. This past week, DeGeorge announced another five new players, all high school products, two of whom are coming off church missions and another who is the son of CMU’s all-time leading scorer.
Trevor Baskin, the son of Jon Baskin, who scored 2,227 points in his All-American career at Mesa, is a 6-foot-8, 180-pound forward who averaged 24.8 points a game at Pomona High School. He’s got a few inches to go to catch up to his 7-foot father, but the All-Colorado selection has a well-rounded game. He averaged 12.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.6 blocks a game. Baskin’s older sister, Julia, played volleyball at CMU.
“Trevor’s length and versatility are truly unique,” DeGeorge said in a release announcing the signings. “It was not uncommon for him to bring the ball up the floor to start a possession and end it with a post move. He has the ability and skill to play all five positions. More importantly, his basketball IQ and approach to the game are second to none. As he gains strength, his potential is unlimited.”
Two more May graduates have signed, both guards. Christopher Speller is a 6-5 guard out of Rangeview High School, which won the 2019 Class 5A state title, and Reece Johnson is a 6-3 guard from Resurrection Christian.
“Christopher is a winner. He was the MVP of the 2019 Colorado 5A state tournament and led his team to an undefeated season in 2020 before the season was canceled prior to the Final Four games,” DeGeorge said of Speller, a two-time all-state selection and a 2019 USA Today Super 25 Top Star. “He can guard multiple positions, he will make the unselfish play, he can beat you off the dribble and make the open shot.”
Johnson, too, was working on an undefeated season at Resurrection Christian when the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. He was a first-team all-state player who averaged 17.9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists a game.
“Reese led his team to an undefeated season and a number one ranking,” DeGeorge said. “He is a 4.0 student. Simply put, he is a winner who will do whatever is asked of him to help the team win.”
Complementing the Colorado prep products are one from Utah and another from Idaho.
Cooper Mattson is a 6-6, 225-pound guard out of Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, Utah, northwest of Provo. He came back from a knee injury sustained in August of 2018 to play in February of 2019. He spent last year on a church mission.
“Cooper played for one of the top AAU programs in Utah. We saw him play against high major talent and have success because of his strength, toughness, shooting and willingness to make the right basketball play,” DeGeorge said.
The final CMU recruit actually signed two years ago with former coach Andy Shantz before going on his church mission. Clancy Thomas is a 6-6, 190-pound forward out of Snake River, Idaho who averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists a game.
“He recently returned from his mission and he is excited to get back to work to get ready for the fall,” DeGeorge said. “At 6-6, he can post smaller players and face up against larger players.”
The 2020 RMAC tournament champions return six players with starting experience, and DeGeorge likes the potential of this group, which has a combined GPA of 3.9.
“There is an overriding theme with this class,” he said. “It is high character, high academic, highly versatile and all they do is win.”