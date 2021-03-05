Mike DeGeorge took a young squad and molded it into a championship team this season, and Thursday, his peers voted him the RMAC men’s basketball coach of the year.
In his third season at CMU, DeGeorge guided the Mavericks to an 18-1 regular-season record and a No. 4 national ranking, including a win over then-No. 1 and undefeated Colorado School of Mines. The Mavs (19-1) will host this weekend’s RMAC final four, playing Adams State at 5 this evening at Brownson Arena in the semifinals, and are the top-ranked team in the West Region.
Sophomore forward Ethan Menzies, who is averaging 16.2 points and 7.6 rebounds, made the all-RMAC first team along with senior guard Georgie Dancer (12.7 ppg).
Two freshmen made the honorable mention team, guards Reece Johnson (9.9 ppg) and Christopher Speller. Speller, the Mavs’ starting point guard, was selected the men’s freshman of the year after averaging 9.5 points a game, with 46 assists and 25 steals.
Brendan Sullivan of Colorado Mines was voted the men’s player of the year and Metro State center Laolu Oke is the men’s defensive player of the year.
On the women’s side, Dani Turner, despite missing a month of the season with a foot injury, was voted onto the first team, averaging 12.7 points per game. Sophomore guard Natalie Bartle, the Mavs’ leading scorer (15.2 ppg) and senior guard Kylyn Rigsby (14.3) made the second team and Kelsey Siemons (8.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 44 blocked shots) made the honorable mention team.
Metro State’s Allie Navarette is the women’s player of the year and Regis’ Whitney Jacob the defensive player of the year. Kendra Parra of Metro and Erin Fry of Regis shared freshman of the year honors.
Colorado Mines coach Brittany (Rowley) Simpson, a former guard at Mesa, was voted the coach of the year after leading the Orediggers to the regular-season title and No. 1 seed in the conference tournament — CMU (14-7) plays Mines at 5:30 tonight in the semifinals.
Mines is ranked No. 1 and CMU No. 7 in the West Region, with six teams making the first round of the national championships. Those brackets will be released Sunday night on ncaa.com.
Also Thursday, redshirt freshmen Levi Dombro (4.0, environmental science and technology) and Michael McCurry (3.83, business administration) and senior David Rico (3.43, criminal justice) made the men’s all-academic team honor roll.
Eight women’s made the team, including Siemons (4.0, biology) on the first team.
Sophie Anderson (3.85, business), Bartle (3.38, exercise science), Valentine Desreumaux (3.65, civil engineering), Savannah Domgaard (4.0, psychology), Sierra McNicol (3.53, fitness & health promotion), Rigsby (3.49, mass communications) and Turner (3.57, exercise science) made the honor roll.