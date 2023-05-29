Delgado’ Logan O’Neill connects on an RBI double on Sunday in the fourth inning of the Dolphins’ 11-5 victory over Andrew in Game 6 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series at Suplizio Field. O’Neill finished with four hits and also earned the save with three strong innings pitched.
Andrew College's Dekel Williams connects on one of his three hits Sunday in the Fighting Tigers' 11-5 loss to Delgado in Game 6 of the JUCO World Series. Williams finished a triple shy of the cycle in the loss.
Delgado’ Logan O’Neill connects on an RBI double on Sunday in the fourth inning of the Dolphins’ 11-5 victory over Andrew in Game 6 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series at Suplizio Field. O’Neill finished with four hits and also earned the save with three strong innings pitched.
Scott Crabtree
Andrew College's Dekel Williams connects on one of his three hits Sunday in the Fighting Tigers' 11-5 loss to Delgado in Game 6 of the JUCO World Series. Williams finished a triple shy of the cycle in the loss.
Scott Crabtree
Delgado’s Jake Kaufmann connects on a hit Sunday in Game 6 of the JUCO World Series. The bottom four hitters in the Dolphins’ lineup, including Kaufmann, combined for 10 hits in Delgado victory.
Scott Crabtree
Crowd of Andrew Ga.
Scott Crabtree
Andrew Ga. fans made the long trip
Scott Crabtree
DCC Starting Pitcher Chris Olivier warming up in bullpin
Scott Crabtree
DCC CF Bryan Broussard
Scott Crabtree
DCC P Chris Olivier
Scott Crabtree
DCC 1B Jhonnatan Ferrebus
Scott Crabtree
DCC RF Josh Alexander catches a flyball in 2nd inning
Scott Crabtree
DCC 1b Jhonnatan Ferrebus
Scott Crabtree
DCC DH Brock Slaton scores a run
Scott Crabtree
DCC 1b Jhonnatan Ferrebus gets a fly ball in foul territory
Scott Crabtree
ADD 1b Trevor Gruszka gets the trow in time to retire DCC Bryan Broussard
Scott Crabtree
ACC 3B Thomas Murcia makes the throw
Scott Crabtree
Acc 1b Trevor Gruszka gets the flip from P Seth Crowe for the out
Scott Crabtree
ACC SS Ben Crawley gets a hit
Scott Crabtree
ACC 1b JT Whatley makes contact with the ball, his bat breaks (handle between white and black)
Scott Crabtree
ACC P Seth Crowe
Scott Crabtree
ACC SS Ben Crawley
Scott Crabtree
ACC LF Dekel Williams rounding 2nd after hitting hr
Production up and down the lineup Sunday allowed Delgado Community College (Louisiana) to stick around Grand Junction at least one more day.
The Dolphins (46-12) defeated Andrew College (Georgia) 11-5 at Suplizio Field in the first elimination game of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, only the second national tournament victory in program history. Of Delgado’s 17 hits, 10 came from the bottom half of the lineup, setting the table for the top half to bring them in.