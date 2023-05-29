Production up and down the lineup Sunday allowed Delgado Community College (Louisiana) to stick around Grand Junction at least one more day.

The Dolphins (46-12) defeated Andrew College (Georgia) 11-5 at Suplizio Field in the first elimination game of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, only the second national tournament victory in program history. Of Delgado’s 17 hits, 10 came from the bottom half of the lineup, setting the table for the top half to bring them in.