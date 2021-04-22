The Delta High School soccer team had to wait more than one year to avenge its last loss.
Last November in an Elite Eight game against Atlas Preparatory School, the Panthers’ season ended with a 7-0 loss. Thursday against the Gryphons, Delta got revenge, defeating Atlas Prep 1-0 in double overtime.
“We played with a redemption attitude,” Delta coach Paul Shean said. “(Our players) had something to prove.”
In the second overtime session, Diego Lareau tracked down a ball down the side and sent a cross to the middle of the field. Johnny Gaucin got a foot on the ball, sending it into the net and sending the 10th-seeded Panthers (7-0-1) into the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.
Shean praised goaltender Jose Olivas for keeping Delta in the game, saying he made “several” key saves.
The Panthers travel to Fort Collins on Saturday to play second-seeded Liberty Common (10-0).
In the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, 16th-seeded Montrose lost 5-0 to Battle Mountain.