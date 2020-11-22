Nathan Scharnhorst ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third Saturday and Timothy Horn added two rushing touchdowns as the Delta High School football team earned its spot in the Class 2A semifinals with a 38-6 win at Platte Valley.
The sixth-seeded Panthers (5-1) scored the first 17 points of the game, with Scharnhorst throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to Noah Nortnik and Horn scoring on a 5-yard run. Up 17-6 on the third-seeded Broncos (5-2) in the second half, Scharnorst scored on a 1-yard run. After that, the Panthers scored on two 12-yard touchdown runs by Horn and Scharnhorst, respectively.
Delta will face No. 7 seed Lamar (6-1) for a spot in the state championship game. The game is tentatively set for Thursday evening, with location and time to be decided.
Dakota Ridge 76, Montrose 34: Keagan Goodwin and the Indians (4-3) had some offensive success, but the defense couldn’t stop 4A’s top-seeded Eagles (7-0) from scoring on every offensive possession they had to roll to a victory in Englewood.
Montrose fell behind 21-0 but Goodwin threw touchdown passes to Trent Blundell and Eli Evans and Austin Griffin ran for a score to keep the Indians within 34-21 at halftime. However, Dakota Ridge quickly scored twice in the third quarter to put the game away.
Wray 38, Hotchkiss 13: After an unbeaten regular season, the 1A fifth-seeded Bulldogs (6-1) couldn’t overcome a big deficit on the road against the No. 4 Eagles (6-1).
Hotchkiss quarterback Yahir Chavez scored on a 2-yard run to give Hotchkiss a 7-0 lead after one quarter. However, Wray’s Tyler Collins ran for three touchdowns in the second quarter and the Bulldogs trailed 24-7 at halftime.
After Hotchkiss gave up 38 straight points, Chavez found Blaine Peebles for a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, the final score of the Bulldogs’ final game in the coronavirus-shortened season.