The Delta boys basketball team knew beating Aspen in the Western Slope League district championship would be a tall order.
The Panthers (11-11) fought hard for 32 minutes but couldn’t overcome the undefeated Skiers in a 59-33 loss at Central High School on Saturday.
Delta opened the game strong. After the first quarter, the Panthers were only down 17-13. But Aspen (22-0) broke the game open in the second quarter.
The Skiers didn’t allow more than eight points in a quarter in the rest of the game and led 35-19 at the break.
The Panthers’ defense slowed the Skiers down a bit, but Aspen was able to retain its lead.
Delta had a balanced offense, led by Tucker Johnson’s seven points. Johnny Gaucin and Brendan Baier both had six points.
Porter Lee led Aspen with 19 points.
Caprock Academy 68, Dove Creek 48: The Eagles (19-2) cruised to a victory over the Bulldogs (12-10) to clinch a spot in the regional championship.
The win was the 12th straight for Caprock and its 13th by double-digits.
The Eagles will play the second-place team from District 8, either Belleview Christian or Denver Jewish Day in a regional tournament this week.
The winner and runner-up in the regional tournament both will advance to the state tournament which beings March 10 in Greeley.
Centaurus 58, Palisade 27: One of the best seasons for Palisade boys basketball in recent memory came to an end in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament.
The Bulldogs (14-11) found themselves in an early hole, trailing 24-6 at the end of the first quarter and 39-14 at halftime. Paul Steinke scored 10 points in the first half.
Centaurus (19-5) continued to pad its lead in the second half to secure a spot in the 4A Sweet 16.
The loss is a sour end to an otherwise great season for Palisade. The Bulldogs had a six-game midseason winning streak, the longest for the program in the MaxPreps era (since 2007), won the Western Slope League for the first time since 2013 and won a home playoff game for the first time in more than a decade.
Steinke was Palisade’s top scorer with 13 points.
Montrose 39, Durango 20: In an unusually low-scoring game, the Indians (24-0) stayed perfect to advance to the Class 4A Sweet 16.
Entering the fourth quarter, Montrose — a team that averages more than 60 points per game – had scored only 17. But Durango could only muster 12.
Montrose broke away from Durango (12-13) in the final quarter.
Montrose hosts Discovery Canyon on Wednesday at a time to be determined.
Girls Basketball
Cedaredge cruised to a 37-11 victory over Mancos to win the Class 2A District 5 tournament and will likely host a subregional tournament starting Friday.
The Bruins (18-3) got off to a slow start but had an 8-4 lead after the first quarter. That was the peak of the offense for Mancos (14-7). The Bluejays score three points in the second quarter and two in the third and fourth each.
Paige McGovern scored a game-high 19 points.
Dove Creek 58, Caprock Academy 25 (Friday): While the Eagles lost to the Bulldogs in the second round of their district tournament, this season was still the most successful in program history.
Caprock (7-14) won its play-in game over De Beque 39-33 on Thursday, the first playoff win in program history.
The future looks bright for the Eagles as 12 players will return next season.