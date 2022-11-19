The Delta High School football team is undefeated and has appeared to master the art of steamrolling its opponents.
But that’s not to say the 2022 season has been a cakewalk for a team on the doorstep of a title game.
The Panthers (11-0) entered this season on a mission to atone for a shocking quarterfinal loss to University last year. In the 2022 opener, a 24-0 win over University, Delta lost dual-threat quarterback Ty Reed to an injury that sidelined him for most of the season.
“We had to have a powerful running game because we knew we couldn’t pass how we liked to,” coach Ben Johnson said. “Landen Clay did a great job stepping in, running the ball and throwing when needed. But Ty is a very good quarterback so we needed to be a good running team.”
Those concerted efforts paid off.
This is the first undefeated regular season for Delta in the MaxPreps era (since 2004). And what’s unique about the Panthers is that they excel in each of the three phases.
Let’s start with the offense.
In Reed’s absence, Delta relied on a committee of runners with Konner Workman, Esai Carrillo and Clay. Workman and Carrillo have seen a relatively equal workload — 128 carries to 100, respectively — and each has 800-plus yards on the ground. Clay excelled with finishing drives, scoring 13 touchdowns on only 56 carries.
“We knew we had two very good running backs and a good line so we could hang our hat on that,” Johnson said. “Landen moved from wide receiver and won us six big games.”
Clay did complete some passes and the passing game has been incorporated more since Reed returned three weeks ago. Senior Gavin Brewer leads the team with 392 yards on 30 catches. He and Rylan Bynum each have four receiving touchdowns.
Then there’s the defense, which is showing dominance often reserved for someone playing Madden on the easiest difficulty. If the Panthers had only scored 15 points in every game this season, they would be 10-1. The defense has allowed only 48 points in 10 games played (one win was via forfeit) and has pitched six shutouts.
The only time Delta surrendered more than a pair of touchdowns was in a 31-20 upset of Palisade.
“Palisade is always a good measuring point because it’s such a good program and they’re a classification higher,” Johnson said. “If you can play with them or beat them, you know you’re going to be pretty solid for the year.”
Each level of the defense excels and Delta’s tackling leaders are its three linebackers. Workman has 110 with 15 for a loss and 11 sacks. Clay Sandridge has 86 tackles and inside linebacker Talan Hulet, who has the neck roll and fiery demeanor needed for a classic middle linebacker, has 80.
As a unit, the defense has 17 sacks and 21 takeaways.
“I think defensively, the kids are disciplined and I think they fly around the ball,” Johnson said. “They’re going to have to be very sound and very resilient if we’re going to win Saturday.”
Delta also has a thriving special teams unit. In the quarterfinal game against Alamosa, kicker Jose Olivas pinned the No. 8 Mean Moose inside their 16-yard line three times. Olivas is also 46 of 49 on extra points and has hit on all four of his field goals, including a long of 38 yards.
Each phase will need to continue its success and the Panthers will need to remember the lessons learned from last year as they prepare for No. 4 The Classical Academy (10-1). The Panthers and Titans were the top teams in Class 2A for much of the regular season.
The Titans have outscored opponents 448-97 this season and opened the campaign with a 19-16 win over reigning 2A champs Eaton. The Titans are a run-first team fronted by Ethan Aragundi, who has 1,226 rushing yards on 180 carries and 16 touchdowns. Kaden Rusin has 78 carries for 527 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a team, the Titans have run for 2,893 yards on a 6.4-yard-per-carry average.
On defense, the Titans have 79 tackles for a loss, 32 takeaways and 28.5 sacks.
“We just stick to our routine, we haven’t broken routine for a while now. We do the same thing every Monday, the same thing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” Johnson said. “I think, at times, we were a little conservative against University. Playing TCA you have to be aggressive. I think we need to be aggressive in the passing game and the running game. A mistake here or there could be costly.”