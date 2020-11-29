DELTA — In a defensive battle that would come down to which team could make fewer mistakes, the Delta High School football team made a few too many. As a result, the Panthers lost their shot at playing for the Class 2A state title for the second straight season.
Lamar senior quarterback Zane Rankin threw a 38-yard touchdown pass deep down the middle to fellow senior Blake Buxton on the first play of the second quarter and the Savages forced the Panthers into five turnovers, all on Lamar’s side of the field, in a 7-6 semifinal victory Saturday.
”I thought it would come down to the team that made the play at the end because both teams made so many mistakes,” Delta coach Ben Johnson said. “They made the big play. I thought we made it with that catch at the end, get a couple more yards, kick a field goal, but we threw a pick at the end and, unfortunately, didn’t win the game.”
Delta (5-2) drove into Lamar (7-1) territory near the end of the game, needing only a field goal and in great shape after a 31-yard pass from Nathan Scharnhorst to a leaping Colbi Braslin got the Panthers to the 26-yard line. However, Scharnhorst was intercepted by Greyden Martinez on the next play, sealing the Savages’ state title game berth against Eaton next week.
Delta’s defense also came up with stops throughout the day, limiting the Savages to 288 yards of total offense. Lamar drove inside the Delta 5-yard-line on the first drive of both the first and fourth quarters, but the Savages fumbled both times.
Rankin was limited to 131 total yards — 55 on one run.
”I thought both defenses played really well,” Johnson said. “Our defense played well. A lot of credit to them, their defense played really well. It was a really even matchup.”
The Panthers’ offense could never establish a rhythm. Delta’s first drive was a 14-play march into Lamar territory, which ended when Scharnhorst (11 of 23 for 160 yards) was picked off by Buxton.
After Lamar’s only score of the day, Scharnhorst hit Braslin for a 30-yard reception on a screen to the 12. However, running back Timmy Horn (25 carries for 104 yards) fumbled at the 3. Scharnhorst was also intercepted on Delta’s final drive of the first half and went into halftime trailing 7-0.
The offense finally found its footing to start the third quarter.
Scharnhorst found Mason Hatter-Hollowwa for a 30-yard gain to move the Panthers to the Savages’ 35. The drive ended with a 7-yard scramble to the left pylon by Scharnhorst. However, Jaun Gaucin’s extra-point attempt was blocked.
Later in the quarter, the Panthers once again drove into Lamar territory, but Braslin couldn’t hold on to the ball while making a move after a catch at the 32 and the Savages recovered another fumble.
The Panthers’ defense gave the offense a couple of additional chances in the fourth quarter, but Delta’s drives led to two punts and Scharnhorst’s final interception.
Delta loses 15 seniors from this year’s team. The good news is that the dynamic backfield of Scharnhorst and Horn will be back.
“Great senior class,” Johnson said. “They’ve got a lot to be proud of. They sort of changed the culture here at Delta with great respect for authority, working hard every day and not making excuses. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of kids. ... We got the quarterback, running back and some linemen coming back, so we’ve got some pieces we’re excited to have back, but this one stings a little bit right now.”