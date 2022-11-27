Delta’s Esai Carrillo runs the ball Saturday in the first half of the Class 2A state championship game in Pueblo. Carillo, who rushed for 79 yards, scored the only touchdown of the game for the Panthers in a 21-10 loss to Eaton.
Delta’s Alex Ward breaks up a pass intended for Eaton’s Austin Martinez on Saturday during Panthers’ 21-10 loss in the Class 2A state championship game in Pueblo. The Reds won their third straight state crown.
Delta’s Esai Carrillo runs the ball Saturday in the first half of the Class 2A state championship game in Pueblo. Carillo, who rushed for 79 yards, scored the only touchdown of the game for the Panthers in a 21-10 loss to Eaton.
Dan Mohrmann/Special to The Daily Sentinel
Delta captains Konner Workman, Clay Sandridge, Gavin Brewer and Alex Ward take the field Saturday for the coin toss in the Class 2A state title game in Pueblo. The Panthers lost 21-10 to Eaton.
Dan Mohrmann/Special to The Daily Sentinel
Delta's Esai Carrillo, bottom, scores the only touchdown Saturday for the Panthers in a 21-10 loss to Eaton in the Class 2A state title game in Pueblo.
Dan Mohrmann/Special to The Daily Sentinel
Delta's Xavier Martinez, left, celebrates with Esai Carrillo, right, after Carillo scored a touchdown Saturday in the first half of the Panthers' 21-10 loss to Eaton in the Class 2A state title game.
Dan Mohrmann/Special to The Daily Sentinel
Delta's Brett Lahoe fires up the crowd Saturday during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game in Pueblo. The Panthers lost 21-10 to Eaton.
Dan Mohrmann/Special to The Daily Sentinel
Eaton quarterback Walker Martin leads the handshake line as the Red defeated Delta 21-10 on Saturday in the Class 2A football championship game in Pueblo.
Dan Mohrmann/Special to The Daily Sentinel
Delta's Clay Sandridge accepts the state runner-up trophy from CHSAA Commissioner Mike Krueger on Saturday after losing to Eaton 21-10 in the Class 2A state title game.
Dan Mohrmann/Special to The Daily Sentinel
Delta’s Clay Sandridge and Konner Workman hold up the Class 2A football runner-up trophy Saturday after a 21-10 loss to Eaton in Pueblo. Workman ran for 67 yards in the loss.
Dan Mohrmann/Special to The Daily Sentinel
Delta’s Alex Ward breaks up a pass intended for Eaton’s Austin Martinez on Saturday during Panthers’ 21-10 loss in the Class 2A state championship game in Pueblo. The Reds won their third straight state crown.
Alex McIntyre/The Greeley Tribune
Delta's Esai Carrillo catches a pitch Saturday as Eaton's Dawson Fogg moves in for a tackle in the Reds' 21-10 victory in the Class 2A state title game in Pueblo.
Alex McIntyre/The Greeley Tribune
Eaton’s Morgan Tribbett tackles stops Delta's Konner Workman on Saturday in the first half of the Reds' 21-10 victory in the Class 2A state title game in Pueblo.
PUEBLO — During what was perhaps the biggest potential momentum swing of the Class 2A state title game on Saturday night, the Delta High School football team couldn’t capitalize.
During the first few minutes of the fourth quarter when Eaton was attempting a 37-yard field goal to extend their 14-10 lead, Talan Hulet shot through the blockers and got both hands on the kick.
Landan Clay scooped up the ball along the right hash marks and streaked up the field, eventually being pulled down at the Reds’ 31.
After plunging forward twice for a total of nine yards, the Panthers’ next two runs were stuffed and the ball was turned over on downs.
Eaton swung the other way, marching down the field and scoring a late touchdown to win the state championship 21-10.
“I really thought we changed momentum with the blocked field goal,” Delta coach Ben Johnson said. “On my behalf, I told the team that we should’ve took a shot into the end zone. We didn’t do that and they stopped us with one yard to go and that was the game. That’s very disappointing on my part, that I didn’t give our kids a chance to do something more there.”
Delta’s defense was strong all night, starting with the first drive, where the Panthers stopped Eaton and forced a punt. The Panthers’ ensuing drive stalled and Jose Olivas, one of the best kickers on the Western Slope trotted out to attempt a 54-yard field that fell short and wide right.
The Reds’ next drive was not without controversy. Eaton quarterback Walker Martin threw a 42-yard dart to Austin Martinez that was ruled a touchdown even though the Panthers’ defensive back popped up with the ball. With the benefit of replay on the jumbotron, it appeared to be an interception. Still, with Delta down 7-0, the Panthers’ next drive was derailed when a long throw from Ty Reed that was picked off by Martinez.
A string of quarterback runs by Martin — who is committed to the University of Arkansas baseball program as a middle infielder — ended when he scrambled up the left hashes for a 19-yard touchdown.
Down by two scores, Delta threw a counterpunch. Damien Gallegos jumpstarted a lagging drive with an end-around for a 10-yard gain on third down, then Esai Carrillo and Konner Workman sustained a drive that burned more than eight minutes of clock. Carrillo capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down.
An apparent fumble on Eaton’s next drive was wiped out by a forward progress ruling, but Delta still forced a punt. Zac Grable’s booming boot went a wind-aided 59 yards and pinned the Panthers at the 2, effectively ending the half.
The first score of the second half came after a big defensive play by Delta. Just as an Eaton rusher crossed midfield, he was swallowed by a pack of Panther defenders and the ball popped loose. Delta recovered and saw its passing attack heat up, with the drive ending on a 33-yard field goal from Olivas to cut Eaton’s lead to 14-10 with 5:44 left in the third.
A series of option runs saw the Reds push all the way to the opposing 29. Facing 4th and 1, Eaton converted on a short run to extend the drive, but a holding penalty on the next play backed them up and forced 4th and 5 three plays later.
After the blocked field goal and the potential game-changing drive was cut short, Eaton answered with a long touchdown drive to ice the game.
A familiar name to Western Slope fans was prowling the opposing sideline.
Eaton coach Zac Lemon was a Delta assistant from 2003 to 2006, after an outstanding prep career as quarterback for the Panthers. Prior to that, he was a defensive assistant at then-Mesa State College and after he was the head coach at Hotchkiss High School from 2007-2013 before he left to coach in Eaton.
Saturday’s win gave Lemon and Eaton a third consecutive state title.
For Delta, the offense was paced by its rushing attack, starting with Carrillo’s 17 carries for 79 yards and one score. Workman added 13 carries for 67 yards.
“They understand,” Johnson said. “They really love each other and they play hard for each other. Credit to Eaton. They ran the ball really well to end the game.”