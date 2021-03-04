One day after a 69-67 double-overtime loss at Central, the Delta High School girls basketball team took the same trip up U.S. Highway 50 to the Grand Valley on Wednesday, this time to face Fruita Monument.
The Panthers were tired from the previous night. But more than that, they were angry.
“I feel like (the Central loss) kind of fuels our fire a little more,” Delta senior Keely Porter said. “We were tired and sore from yesterday, and mad a little bit. We all watched the film and were telling ourselves what we could do better.”
The Panthers, ranked sixth in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) standings for Class 3A, got the bounces they needed this time around, topping the Wildcats 45-42.
Marcy Schaal led Delta (11-2) with 11 points, Porter scored all eight of her points in the first half and Erika Kuta scored all nine of her points after halftime as the Panthers secured their second victory this season over the Wildcats (9-3), 14th in the 5A RPI standings.
“The thing is that the girls just continue to fight,” Delta coach Kyle Crowder said. “We’re dog-tired. They played a ton of minutes last night. They fought to the end last night. I can say that we could have given up at any time and they kept fighting, so I’m proud of them for that, and then to come in here and win, it shows a lot of guts for them to step out and compete the way they did for four quarters.”
Jillian Buck, who led Fruita with 14 points, helped the Wildcats keep pace with Delta, which was finding consistent scoring through Porter and Schaal. Delta went into halftime leading 21-20.
After Kuta helped Delta build a 33-24 lead, its largest of the night, Fruita responded.
A 10-0 run, with Buck scoring three baskets, gave the Wildcats a 34-33 lead with seven minutes to go. Alexa Huff found Kuta for a layup, but Molly Younker made her second 3-pointer of the game to lift Fruita to a 37-35 lead with 5:14 left.
Fruita’s lead grew to four when Trinity Hafey passed to Emily Holman for a layup. However, Schaal hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one before Kuta’s layup gave Delta the lead for good, 42-41, with 2:35 to go.
“I really think winning tonight helped us because we did come off of a loss and that was really hard to swallow because we really should have played better and worked together as a team,” Huff said.
Despite the defeat, Fruita coach Michael Wells was encouraged by his team’s performance. Wells focused on a more rotation-heavy, experience-gaining approach, since the Wildcats host arch-rival Grand Junction on Friday with a shot to clinch their fifth Southwestern League title in six years.
Friday’s game will be Fruita’s third in four days.
“We went into this knowing that this was a playoff-caliber team and a playoff type of game, but at the same time, the important one to clinch the league is Friday, so we tried to give everybody minutes,” Wells said. “We didn’t play Kylie (Wells) or Lauren (Hanson) the last quarter and a half. The goal was to play well, give everybody experience and come out of it injury-free in preparation to hopefully win a league title Friday.”
BOYS
Skylar Johnson scored 18 points, Jayce Jessup had 11 and Cole Savage added 10 as Fruita defeated Delta 54-39. The Wildcats improved to 6-6 and the Panthers fell to 1-11.