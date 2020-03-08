DELTA — It was only appropriate that Erika Kuta provided the finishing touch Saturday.
The Delta High School sophomore powered through a foul, made a layup and converted the free throw to put the finishing touch on a decisive 9-0 run with just over 3 minutes left that gave the Panthers a 52-44 lead.
Kuta yelled in celebration, her teammates surrounded her and the always-raucous, flag-waving student section nearly burst out of the stands.
The Panthers knew they were heading back to Denver.
Kuta scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the second half as fourth-seeded Delta pulled away from a back-and-forth contest for a 58-53 victory over 13th-seeded Platte Valley. For the second straight year, Delta (21-3) will play in the Great 8.
“I just wanted it,” Kuta said. “We weren’t getting it done the way we wanted to in the first half, so I thought I’d make a change. I pushed my teammates to do better and that helped us all do better. Our fans helped us a lot and stepped it up in cheering. Our student section is amazing.
“The atmosphere helped push us in the second half, plus we always come out a lot stronger in the second half.”
Cora Schissler, who finished with a game-high 18 points, made a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Broncos (17-7) a 44-41 lead to start the fourth quarter, briefly quieting the crowd.
Alexa Huff then hit a short jumper to make it a one-point game before senior Sara Geddes, who scored 13 points in her final home game, hit two free throws to give Delta the lead for good at 45-44 with 5:35 to go.
About a minute and a half later, Keely Porter hit a jumper from the left side for a 49-44 lead. Not long after that, Kuta provided the dagger.
“I feel what changed was we took a deep breath, played as a team and had fun, smiled,” said Huff, who finished with 12 points.
Kuta scored four of Delta’s first five points, but the Broncos responded with a 7-0 run, sending a clear early message the game would be up for grabs.
Madison Geick ended Platte valley’s run with a layup and made a 3-pointer later in the first quarter. Geddes hit a layup with 22 seconds left in the first quarter as the Panthers trailed 18-15. The teams spent the rest of the first half going back and forth with the lead.
Delta led 30-29 at halftime, but the Panthers knew they would need more in the second half. That’s what they ultimately got.
“It’s amazing,” Huff said. “I can’t believe we have the opportunity to (go to Denver) two years in a row. I’m a part of it. It’s great. We’re going to do even better than we did last year. I just can’t wait. It’s a great team to be on.”
Delta plays fifth-seeded Pagosa Springs (19-4) at the University of Denver on Thursday. The Panthers hope to avoid last year’s fate, when they fell to Eaton 53-45 in the Great 8.
No matter how their Front Range trip ends, though, it was the ultimate home finale for seniors Geddes, Geick and Haylin McCulloch.
“It’s so much fun to play with these guys,” Kuta said. “These seniors? I’ll miss them for sure. But the season’s not over yet. We’ll finish strong.”
University 41, Cedaredge 31: Kammie Henderson scored 16 points, but the 14th-seeded Bruins’ season ended at 19-5.
The third-seeded Bulldogs (22-2) outscored Cedaredge 11-5 in the fourth quarter to advance to the Great 8.
2A Girls
Playing at home with a chance for the state tournament, third-seeded Meeker (21-3) had its season ended with a 57-55 loss to No. 14 Wray.
Limon 79, Hotchkiss 39: Lottie Hollembeak scored seven points and Shay Glaser and Vianney Mendoza both added six for the Bulldogs (19-5).
1A Girls
De Beque’s season came to an end with a 51-33 loss to Sangre de Cristo in Gunnison. The Dragons finished the season 12-9.
1A Boys
With 3.3 seconds left and De Beque down 57-56, John Chapman launched the inbounds pass all the way down the court and connected with Wes Ryan, who hit a layup at the buzzer to lift the defending Class 1A champions to a 58-57 win over Primero in Gunnison.
The Dragons (20-2) will get their chance to defend their title in the state tournament. Ryan finished with 35 points in the victory.