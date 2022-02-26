Erik Kuta scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half to lead the Delta girls basketball team to their 12th straight win, a 54-36 victory Friday over North Fork in the Class 3A Western Slope League district tournament at Central High School.
Kuta scored four points in the first quarter as the Panthers (18-2) took a 13-12 lead over the Miners (13-8). Kaelynn Porter then took over in the second quarter, scoring seven of her 10 points to lead Delta to a 25-14 halftime lead.
In addition to Kuta’s strong second half, Taylor Somers also played well after halftime. The freshman scored eight of her nine points in the second half.
Delta advances to today’s district title game against Grand Valley. Both teams have clinched a berth in next week’s regional tournament, so today’s game is about seeding, with the winner likely hosting a sub-regional.
Grand Valley 51, Moffat County 44: Jaycee Pittman scored 19 points and AbbeyRose Parker added 15, with both hitting three 3-pointers, to lead the Cardinals (17-4) to the win.
In the boys Class 3A Western Slope League district tournament, Delta and Aspen advanced to today’s championship game.
Class 2A
Paige McGovern scored all 19 of her points in the first half as Cedaredge routed Ignacio 55-25 in the semifinals of the 2A District 3 tournament at Montezuma-Cortez High School.
The Bruins (17-3) will play Olathe or Mancos today for the district title. Both teams will advance to the regional tournament, with seeding to be determined based off today’s result.
Cedaredge outscored the Bobcats 20-4 in the first quarter and 20-8 in the second. Both McGovern and Megan Gastineau, who finished with nine points, scored six points in the first quarter.
McGovern, who averages 10.9 point per game, then scored 13 of Cedaredge’s second-quarter points before taking a seat for the rest of the game.
Meeker 42, Plateau Valley 36: Sarah Kracht scored 27 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Meeker into the championship game of the District 5 tournament in De Beque.
Meloni Miller scored 13 points and Carly Shifflett added 11 for Plateau Valley.
In the District 5 boys tournament, the Plateau Valley boys lost 45-32 to Vail Mountain. Parker Ralston a nd Tallen Long both scored seven points to lead the Cowboys.