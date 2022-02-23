One of the hottest teams in Class 3A is on the Western Slope.
The Delta High School girls basketball won its 11th straight game, beating Roaring Fork 65-12 on Tuesday night to open the Western Slope League district tournament.
The Panthers (17-2) are now undefeated at home this season. Tuesday’s game was the fourth time the teams have played this season, with Delta winning each time.
Delta allowed the fewest points it has all season. The Panthers have held teams to fewer than 20 points five times this season — four against the Rams
Delta jumped to a 22-0 lead thanks to points from seven players. Erika Kuta scored six points and Kylie and Brianna Huff scored four points each. The Rams were (4-16) were held scoreless in the first quarter.
The Panthers led 38-4 at the break and 59-4 entering the final quarter.
Tatem Miller led the Panthers with 13 points — 10 in the second quarter. Huff scored 12 and Kuta added nine.
The Panthers will play North Fork (13-7) in the next round of the tournament on Friday at Central High School.
Grand Valley 87, Gunnison 32: The Cardinals cruised to one of the most lopsided victories the Western Slope has seen all season.
Grand Valley (16-4) got off on the right foot, jumping to a 26-5 lead and led 54-12 at halftime. Bailey Radel had a monster game, scoring 24 of her 31 points in the first half. Jaycee Pittman scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half.
The Cardinals, who have won four straight, led 80-20 entering the fourth quarter. That’s when they let their foot off the gas for their second consecutive win over the Cowboys (7-13).
Four Cardinals scored double-digit points — Radel (31), Pittman (20), Kaylae Medina (14) and AbbeyRose Parker (13).
Grand Valley plays Moffat County (14-6) on Friday at Central.
Plateau Valley 46, Vail Christian 27: The Cowboys easily handled the Saints on their home court.
Plateau Valley (13-7) beat Vail Christian twice in the regular season, winning by a combined score of 93-23.
The Saints (2-16) were held in check for most of the night. They scored only 14 points in the first three quarters. With the game on the line, their offense woke up and scored 13 points in the final quarter. But it was too little, too late.
Maddisyn Miller led Plateau Valley in scoring with 17 points and Melani Miller and Caley Shiflett scored 10 points each.
Plateau Valley plays Meeker (11-9) at De Beque High School on Friday.
North Fork 46, Coal Ridge 42: The Miners held on to advance to the next round of the WSL tournament, beating the Titans for the first time this season. North Fork has been inconsistent as of late, splitting its last eight games.
Montrose 65, Rifle 35: The Indians (12-12) cruised to a victory over the Bears (11-13) in the first round of the 4A tournament.
Montrose jumped to a 17-3 first-quarter lead and was up 31-12 at halftime.
Montrose will travel to Denver to play D’Evelyn (19-3) on Friday.
Olathe/Telluride: This game was postponed because of the winter storm. The teams will play Thursday at 6 p.m.
Boys
Plateau Valley cruised to a 73-49 victory over Soroco, taking advantage of a slow start by the Rams’ offense and never looking back.
The Cowboys (11-8) limited Soroco to just eight point in the first half. Soroco’s offense found its footing in the rest of the game, but the early deficit was too large to overcome.
The Cowboys also forced the Rams into foul trouble, with Soroco’s second- and third-leading scorers fouled out. Plateau Valley’s Tallen Long was efficient from the free-throw line, making 10 of 13 shots. the Cowboys took 39 free throws in the game.
Plateau Valley plays the Vail Mountain-Hayden winner on Friday at De Beque.
Delta 72, Roaring Fork 44: The Panthers (10-10) beat the Rams (5-15) for their fourth straight win.
Delta will face either Moffat County or Basalt on Friday at Central.
Aspen 69, Grand Valley 38: The Cardinals faced an uphill battle against the undefeated Skiiers.
Grand Valley (8-13) kept it close in the first quarter. With a score of 16-10, Aspen embarked on a crushing second quarter in which it outscored Grand Valley 22-8. Aspen (20-0) continued to dominate in the third quarter. The Cardinals could only muster three points in the period. They did score 14 in the fourth but surrendered 20.
Olathe 61, Cedaredge 57: The Pirates upset the Bruins on the road in the opening round of the Class 2A District 3 tournament.
Cedaredge (13-7) had not lost at home since Jan. 25.
The win gives the Pirates (6-13) their second straight. They had lost five in a row prior to this streak.
Olathe plays the winner of the Ridgway-Ignacio game in the next round of the tournament on Friday at Montezuma-Cortez High School.